Tory Lanez shouted 'Dance, bitch!' at Megan Thee Stallion before shooting her feet, an LAPD detective testified

Megan Thee Stallion attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Monday, November 8, 2021, in New York. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

A judge ordered Tory Lanez to stand trial in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

A detective testified that Stallion said Lanez yelled "Dance, bitch!" while shooting her, the LA Times reported .

reported The detective claimed that Stallion told him that Lanez apologized to her and offered her money.

An LA detective testified that rapper Tory Lanez yelled "Dance, bitch!" at Megan Thee Stallion as he shot at her, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Stogner testified during a preliminary hearing around the assault and weapons charges against Lanez, who is accused of shooting Stallion.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Keith Borjon upheld the charges against Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, and ordered him to stand trial following an arraignment on January 13.

During his testimony at the hearing, Stogner recalled an interview he had conducted with Stallion after the incident. According to the LA Times, Stogner testified that after the incident, Stallion told him that Lanez, while leaning out of a car, yelled "Dance, bitch!" as he shot her feet.

"Megan stated the defendant apologized for doing it and offered her money and begged her to please not say anything and made a reference to the fact he was already on probation and he begged her not to say anything," Stogner testified, according to the report.

"How about you tell me what I was apologizing for, bro?" Lanez shouted at Stogner during the hearing, according to the Times. "That don't make no sense."

Shawn Holley, who is Lanez' defense attorney, also pushed back during the testimony and questioned whether one of Megan's friends in the car fired the weapon, according to Variety.

"You never asked Megan how much she had to drink that day, did you?" Holley asked, to which Stogner replied, "Not specifically, no."

"But you are aware alcohol can impair a person's perception and their ability to recall?" Holley responded. It was not immediately clear how Stogner responded.

If Lanez is convicted for the felony assault and weapons charges, alongside an allegation that he "personally inflicted great bodily injury," he could face up to 22 years in prison.

When police officers arrived at the scene outside of a party at Kylie Jenner's house in Los Angeles on July 12, Stallion initially said her feet were cut from stepping on broken glass, TMZ first reported.

Two days later, Lanez was later arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

Stallion opened up about the incident in the following days in a post on Instagram.

"I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me," she wrote on July 15, calling the incident "traumatic."

It wasn't until late August that Stallion claimed Lanez was the person who shot her, also uploading and deleting photos of her injuries as people accused her of fabricating the story.

"Yes, Tory shot me," Stallion said during an Instagram live video.

Insider reached out to the LAPD, Holley and Megan the Stallion's attorney for comment.