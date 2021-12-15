ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

‘Now is the time to prepare’: Kansas facing extreme fire danger Wednesday

By Matthew Johnstone
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWtHP_0dN1MUdx00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Tuesday night would be a good time to make sure your home is protected from wildfires.

Firefighters across the state are preparing for the perfect storm of wildfire conditions Wednesday. Most of Kansas is under a Red Flag Warning starting Wednesday. It will be in effect from noon till 9 p.m.

A Red Flag Warning is issued when conditions of extreme fire danger are high. Wednesday, the humidity will be low when winds will be high. Additionally, everything will be dry as well. The Topeka Fire Department says these conditions could become dangerous.

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Damaging wind event and extreme fire danger inevitable Wednesday

“If any fires were to develop, they would become extremely hazardous quick,” TFD Education Officer Alan Stahl said. “Now is the time to prepare. We’re asking people to have a ten-foot zone around your house that is free of flammable debris. That’s leaves, sticks, overgrown bushes, things like that. Now is the time to prepare, so if an event were to happen tomorrow that were to threaten your home, the conditions directly around that house wouldn’t make it worse.”

Topeka Fire also recommends checking up on previously lit fires around your home Tuesday night. Even if it’s been out for a couple of days, there’s still a chance hot embers could reignite.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Home explodes in Wichita’s Planeview neighborhood Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department responded to a home explosion in Planeview Monday. It happened in the 3100 block of S. Clifton just before 10 a.m. Clifton is located between Hillside and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department said they saw smoke in the area before arriving. Crews found some fire, and the […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSN News

Senator Jerry Moran visits Kansans affected by storms and fires

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Jerry Moran met with Kansans who were affected by storms and fires Friday. Here is what he had to say about his visit: Russell County fire damage On Friday, I was in Russell county where I visited with Kansans who have been affected by this week’s weather — particularly in […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Quick thinking deputy helps woman hit by train in Parsons, Kansas

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a quick-thinking deputy with saving the life of a woman who was struck by a train in southeastern Kansas on Sunday, Dec. 19. In a Facebook post, the Labette County sheriff’s office said that Deputy Gabe Vitt was in Parsons when he heard dispatchers tell emergency crews that […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Now Is The Time#Extreme Weather#Ksnt#Topeka Fire#Ksn Tv
KSN News

2 dead after crash in Texas Sunday morning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County, Texas, Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KSN News

Kansas law enforcement agencies to start ‘Taking Down DUIs’ Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The traffic enforcement campaign, ‘Taking Down DUI,’ starts Sunday, Dec. 26 and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 2. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol, among other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the campaign. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Year’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

California sues Walmart over hazardous waste disposal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — California is suing Walmart. The retail giant is in trouble with the state for allegedly illegally disposing of hazardous waste, according to a press release from Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Walmart is alleged to have violated California’s environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSN News

Eureka alumni help a classmate who lost herd in Wednesday’s fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dickerson family in Paradise, Kansas, are cattle producers. They suffered devastating losses to their herd in Wednesday’s severe weather event, but former classmates have banded together to provide relief.  Eureka High School alumni Dana Mills and Troy Richardson started brainstorming ways to help the Dickerson’s the moment they got the […]
EUREKA, KS
KSN News

Rate of coronavirus deaths in Kansas down since last week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The coronavirus continues to be linked to deaths in Kansas. State health officials say COVID-19 is to blame for 14 more Kansas deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,909. Since last Saturday, the KDHE reported 79 deaths, 21 lower than the previous week. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy