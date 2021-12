LGBTQ+ students in North Dakota reportedly do not have enough support from bullies in school. A new study recently concluded that more needs to be done in North Dakota schools to support LGBTQ+ students. According to Public News Service, the North Dakota Community Uplift Program reports that "nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ students say they've been bullied on school grounds." And, while many North Dakota students are affected, it was reported that "only 13% of responding districts require staff training on LGBTQ+ culture."

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO