Cynthia Hanson had been retired for a little over a year and a half when the principal of the school she used to work at, Lake of the Woods Elementary, called about a vacancy. At first Hanson was reluctant to return due to her age and risks of the COVID-19 pandemic, but ultimately she decided to return to teaching until the end of the school year, saying the district is unlikely to find a special education teacher in a timely manner.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO