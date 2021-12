BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding three men named persons of interest in the murder of 28-year-old Tracy Priester. Investigators say Priester was shot and killed on Dec. 16 on East 10 Street in Bradenton. They say a friend tried to drive him to the hospital but eventually pulled over in a supermarket parking lot to call 911.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO