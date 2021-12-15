ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ManpowerGroup survey of U.S. employers reports optimistic hiring intentions for 2022

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
A new survey from ManpowerGroup reports that employers in the U.S. have optimistic plans for hiring new employees for Q1 2022.

The Employment Outlook Survey has been conducted yearly since 2000, and looks at hiring intentions from more than 6,000 employers nationwide. Overall hiring intentions for the upcoming quarter have gone up 26 percent compared to Q1 2021. The survey found that digital fields such as IT, Communications, and Technology had the strongest outlooks at over 60 percent. Non-profits and Other industries had the weakest hiring intentions, at slightly under 30 percent.

"This is the most optimistic Q1 report we have seen in since the survey began six decades ago as employers continue to bring workers back into the labor market and the reconciliation between what workers want and what employers need continues" said Becky Frankiewicz, president of ManpowerGroup North America.

Other findings from the survey show a substantial rise in hybrid on-site-remote workplaces, with around 44 percent of the workforce expected to be in a hybrid role. The Western region of the U.S. is expected to have the strongest results at 47 percent, while the Midwest has the weakest at 35 percent.

A complete list of the survey results can be found on the ManpowerGroup website .

