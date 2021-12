(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota's Senate President Pro Tempore is defying the state Speaker of the House. Lee Schoenbeck has released the Senate petitions indicating which lawmakers did and didn't support the formation of a special committee to consider the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The release of the information was intended to short-circuit litigation between lawmakers and several media outlets requesting petitions related to several special sessions called by the Legislature. The requests include information about the Ravensborg session and sessions called on redistricting in 2011 and 2021.

