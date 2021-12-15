ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

White House Christmas With Suzanne Marques

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience Christmas from the White House with CBSLA and Suzanne Marques! We're...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Elite Daily

Jill & Joe Biden’s New Puppy Is The Best Christmas Surprise

Santa doesn’t skip the White House! With just a few days to go until Christmas, it looks like the president has gotten his gift early — a new puppy to add to the family. Who needs a white Christmas when you can have a fuzzy, yappy Christmas?. According...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The First Lady#Tree#The White House#Cbsla#Cbsn Los Angeles
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Manchin whisperer reveals what really went wrong

STEVE CLEMONS, a good friend of Playbook, knows JOE MANCHIN as well as anyone in Washington. When Steve was recently honored by the French, Manchin was there to celebrate. When Manchin recently sat down with a group of Washington insiders for an off-the-record dinner in a private room at Cafe Milano, it was Steve who hosted it. At a recent soiree at the French ambassador’s residence, Clemons was the guy guiding the senator around the first floor of the Kalorama mansion and acting as a kind of gatekeeper for the dozens of revelers in black tie who wanted face time.
U.S. POLITICS
audacy.com

Bidens welcome new puppy and cat while Major goes to friends

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday introduced the newest member of his family, a pure-bred German shepherd puppy named Commander, while the first lady's office said the cat she promised more than a year ago to bring to the White House will finally join them in January.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Bette Midler apologizes for Twitter 'outburst' calling West Virginia 'poor, illiterate': 'I'm just seeing red'

Bette Midler is walking back an insult. The 76-year-old performer is known for speaking her mind on Twitter – especially when it comes to politics. On Monday, she took to social media to slam Joe Manchin, West Virginia's Democratic senator who has announced that he's against the Build Back Better Act, which would expand the country's social safety net.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Judge Jeanine has a 'Christmas Carol' message for Nancy Pelosi

Judge Jeanine Pirro had her own "Christmas Carol" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday during "Justice with Judge Jeanine," listing three "ghosts" visiting the lawmaker this holiday season. JEANINE PIRRO: The question for Ebenezer Scrooge — here, our own Nancy Pelosi — is whether redemption is even available to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
dornob.com

How Does Jill Biden’s Christmas Decor Measure Up to Melania’s?

This year, you won’t find any creepy skeletal branches or foreboding hallways full of blood red trees among the White House Christmas decorations. First Lady Jill Biden’s 2021 theme, titled “Gifts from the Heart,” is a lot more normal than anything we saw during the Trump administration, for better or worse. Some people might find themselves missing the drama and controversies of Melania Trump’s choices, while others might take the blandness of this year’s decor as a reassuring sign that everything in the White House is exactly as boring as we prefer it to be.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy