Pennsylvania tries again to move up ‘24 presidential primary

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is again aiming to put its presidential primary in position to determine the winner, rather than let other states play that role.

The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s primary elections in presidential election years by five weeks to the third Tuesday in March. Critics of Pennsylvania’s current date — the fourth Tuesday of April — say its presidential primary clout is diminished by its late vote.

The bill goes to the House. A spokesperson for the House Republican majority said it hasn’t been discussed in the caucus.

The Senate passed an identical bill last year, but it died in the House.

I actually believe in a later vote date. This is one of the main reasons I don't like mail-in voting early voting. or a earlier vote time. So much can change in the last few days before an election. if you vote too early. you may be voting for a guy or girl that completely goes against what you stand based on last minute changes. Unless you don't look at each candidate and you only choose based on a party, the late vote should stay

