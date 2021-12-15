Pennsylvania tries again to move up ‘24 presidential primary

Election Day (WSOC)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is again aiming to put its presidential primary in position to determine the winner, rather than let other states play that role.

The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill to move up Pennsylvania’s primary elections in presidential election years by five weeks to the third Tuesday in March. Critics of Pennsylvania’s current date — the fourth Tuesday of April — say its presidential primary clout is diminished by its late vote.

The bill goes to the House. A spokesperson for the House Republican majority said it hasn’t been discussed in the caucus.

The Senate passed an identical bill last year, but it died in the House.

