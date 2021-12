Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 4 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 3 cents, and March KC wheat is down 10 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are weaker across the board, with the exception of soy meal, which continues to benefit from the oilshare unwind. Also notable, oat prices are sharply lower overnight with the May contract seeing 40 cent losses at one point Sunday evening. Volume in the grain markets should be lower this week as participants head to the sidelines ahead of the Christmas holiday.

