ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills fans donate to visual impairment organization following loss to Buccaneers in honor of NFL refs

By Abby Fridmann
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEqBd_0dN1HqyS00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some Bills fans are still angry about a possible missed pass interference call on Sunday night, against the Buccaneers and while there’s nothing fans can do about it, Bills Mafia is turning that anger into something productive.

The movement started with a donation from Hunter Schinabeck, a Massachusetts resident, but a lifelong Bills fan. Outraged over Sunday’s call, he put the question out on social media, asking what fans could do to make the situation right.

‘Bucs with BA’: Arians talks about 2nd half collapse and Buccaneers miracle victory

“Somebody said, ‘oh donate to a blind charity, for the refs,'” said Schinabeck.

So that’s exactly what he did.

“I found the VIA ( Visually Impairment Advancement ) after a quick Google search. They seemed to be doing a lot of good, so it was an easy decision at that point,” said Schinabeck. “And then I just made my donation in honor of the NFL refs.”

Vision Impairment Advancement is a local nonprofit rehabilitation agency that helps people with vision loss.

Ryan Zylinski is visually impaired and an employee of VIA. He tells News 4 that the donations will be put to good use, for people all around Western New York.

“We serve a large demographic of folks. All the way from when you’re first born, up until our oldest clients- over 100,” said Zylinski. “We have services all in between there, so this support does mean the difference for a large number of people,” he added.

Tom Brady’s 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT

Donations flowed through the VIA website all day – especially in $17 increments, representing Josh Allen’s jersey number.

“People in Buffalo, when they are aware of an opportunity to help, they just rise to the occasion,” said President and CEO of VIA Tammy Owen. “It makes you feel great, not only about the clients that we serve but the wonderful nature of the people who live in this community.”

Click here to donate to Vision Impairment Advancement .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0

New Orleans’ defense gave Tom Brady fits again, shutting down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense Sunday night as the Saints put the Buccaneers’ division-title celebration plans on hold with a 9-0 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
FanSided

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette proves Jaguars right on Byron Leftwich

The Buccaneers could lose Byron Leftwich to the Jaguars at the end of the season. The Urban Meyer mess is playing out exactly like everyone predicted since before the season began. Meyer’s baptism by fire in the NFL shows that perhaps the job gets more difficult when everyone is on an even playing field, but now, this disaster could impact the Buccaneers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Referees#Visual Impairment#American Football#Bills Mafia#Bucs#Via#Billsmafia#Viawny#News 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL
Distractify

What Happened to Drew Brees' Face? Here's Why the Former Saints Quarterback Has a Scar

Former New Orleans Saints leader Drew Brees is arguably one of the most popular quarterbacks in the NFL, so it's no surprise that fans are always curious to learn all about his life. That said, football enthusiasts can't help but wonder what happened to Drew Brees' face since a huge scar has been there throughout his entire football career. Scroll down for everything we know about the football star's health!
NFL
CBS Boston

Bills Fans Place Billboard Near Gillette Stadium For Second Straight Year

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year was glorious for the Buffalo Bills. Tom Brady was gone from the AFC East, Josh Allen was an MVP candidate, and the Bills had their most successful season in 27 years. Along the way, Bills fans got to hang a billboard on Route 1 in Foxboro, celebrating their win in a Fox Sports Twitter competition for “best fans in football.” Then the Bills went out and stomped the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Foxboro, too. This year … isn’t going quite so well. Not yet anyway. But the billboard is back. Anyone traveling north up Route 1 past Gillette...
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy