Dayton, OH

2 Dayton residents sentenced for identify, financial fraud scheme

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
DAYTON — Two Dayton residents were sentenced to prison in U.S District Court for conspiring to steal checks, credit cards, debit cards, bank account information and social security numbers.

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 48 months in prison, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, was sentenced on Dec. 6 to 60 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio.

They each pleaded guilty in August 2021.

According to court documents, Jackson and Chapman stole victims’ personal information from occupied and unoccupied homes, vehicles and mailboxes.

They then used stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks to illicitly acquire cash, drugs, and other goods and services.

The duo used victims’ information to fraudulently apply for and obtain personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit cards, debit cards and personal checking accounts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Jackson and Chapman used the proceeds of their fraud scheme to buy illicit drugs and make purchases at Walmart, Dollar General, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lees Famous Chicken. The fraudulent funds were also used to pay for motel rooms and gambling activities at a casino in Dayton,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a release.

The charged conspiracy took place from May 28, 2019 until May 11, 2021, and was triggered by the Memorial Day 2019 tornadoes that hit the greater Dayton area.

Comments / 1

Tasha Briwn
6d ago

I'm glad they got busted. they SHOULD be ASHAMED of themselves. people were already hurting due to the tornados. they should of gotten more time. I don't wish no one behind bars but it's time people like this pay for what they have done. I don't see anywhere in this article that they need to pay each victim back, why??

Reply
4
 

WHIO Dayton

House damaged after catching fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A house was damaged after catching fire Monday evening in Dayton. Fire crews were called to respond to the fire shortly before 7:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lakeview Avenue. Firefighters on scene said the home was occupied when it caught fire, but no injuries were...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
