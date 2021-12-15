ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Mid-Del School District to close 2 elementary schools

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 6 days ago

An incorrect date was changed from the original version.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Mid-Del School District will close two schools.

School district officials announced Monday night that Highland Park Elementary and Steed Elementary will close at the end of the school year.

Officials expect to save over $1 million a year for the school district by closing the schools.

Mid-Del School District

The school district will host its first boundary realignment meeting soon.

Changes are expected to be announced by the end of January.

Teachers and staff will likely find out their new school in February.

