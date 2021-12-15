Mid-Del School District to close 2 elementary schools
An incorrect date was changed from the original version.
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Mid-Del School District will close two schools.
School district officials announced Monday night that Highland Park Elementary and Steed Elementary will close at the end of the school year.
Officials expect to save over $1 million a year for the school district by closing the schools.
The school district will host its first boundary realignment meeting soon.
Changes are expected to be announced by the end of January.
