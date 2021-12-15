ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Final Collaboration with the Late Virgil Abloh

By Amber Nelson
dornob.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter his untimely passing, Mercedes-Benz honored influential fashion designer Virgil Abloh with a public showcase of his final collaboration with them, Project MAYBACH. “Mercedes-Benz is devastated to hear of the passing of Virgil Abloh. Our sincere thoughts are with Virgil’s family and teams,” the company said in a press release. “Now...

dornob.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Nike CEO Acknowledges Virgil Abloh’s Death in Q2 Earnings Call Before Discussing Any Results

When Nike reported earnings for the second quarter on Monday, the call with investors started out a little more somber than usual. Before discussing any of the company’s financial results and outlook moving forward, Nike CEO John Donahoe took a moment to call out the recent passing of Virgil Abloh, a renowned designer who frequently collaborated with Nike and the Jordan brand. Abloh, who was 41, died in late November after a two year battle with cancer. He was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections since 2018, and had led his own streetwear brand Off-White since 2012.  In the wake of the...
BUSINESS
Chicago magazine

What Virgil Abloh Meant to Me

Even before I met Virgil Abloh, I had been following his work for a long time. He was such a big name in Chicago after he started Pyrex Vision and RSVP Gallery. I remember being at parties and people whispering, “Virgil might come,” because he was so highly regarded here as a creative and a DJ. He was magnetic and people wanted to be around him, to hear his ideas and absorb his advice, his vibrant energy.
CHICAGO, IL
houstoniamag.com

Houston Creatives Reflect on Fashion Giant Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh was a true renaissance man. Especially to Houston's creative community. The beloved fashion designer and visionary's rise to prominence is a story for generations. Raised in Chicago and formally trained as an architect, he’s best-known as the design aficionado who bridged the worlds of streetwear, music and high fashion.
HOUSTON, TX
hwchronicle.com

“Unforgettable”: Virgil Abloh’s Impact

As she opened Instagram on a gloomy Sunday morning, Ally White ’22 stumbled across a post from designer brand Louis Vuitton captioned, “Rest In Peace V.” She scrolled through dozens of comments from various celebrities, each with a signature pair of quotation marks surrounding nearly all of their messages. White grew increasingly concerned. She scoured the internet searching for the identity of this figure, and eventually, her heart sank as she discovered that “V” was in fact an idol of hers: Virgil Abloh.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Virgil Abloh
MedPage Today

Virgil Abloh's Cardiac Angiosarcoma

The fashion world was in shock following the passing of fashion designer Virgil Abloh at the age of 41, after a 2-year private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare cancer. Abloh first came to prominence when he was hired by Kanye West to design tour merchandise and album art. In 2013, he founded his own fashion label, Off-White, a line of high-end streetwear. The line became a favorite of celebrities such as Khloé Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna, as well as many others.
CELEBRITIES
BET

First Skatepark In Ghana Will Honor Virgil Abloh

On Nov. 28, American designer Virgil Abloh passed away after privately battling a rare form of cancer. Now, clothing brands Off-White and Daily Paper will honor the fashion icon at Freedom Skatepark in Accra, Ghana. During today’s (Dec. 15) opening ceremony of Freedom Skatepark, Ghana’s first ever skatepark, they will...
WORLD
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh’s Final Men’s Collection for Pre-Fall 2022

As the world still copes with the untimely passing of Virgil Abloh, his final men’s collection for. For Pre-Fall 2022, Abloh redefined menswear based on his “boyhood ideology” that combines streetwear, workwear and formalwear. This final collection features shorts-suits, denim separates embossed with the LV logo-monogram pattern, tailored tracksuits, flared tapered trousers, and track shirts with pin-hook detailing.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
State News

Virgil Abloh: Founding father for a new generation of fashion

CEO of Off White, Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, husband, father and friend Virgil Abloh passed away Nov. 28 after a private battle with cancer. His influence on this generation of fashion will not be forgotten, and his commitment to supporting the Black community through fashion will be his legacy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Fashion House#Vehicles#Maybach
WWD

Virgil Abloh Painting Sells for $1 Million

Click here to read the full article. ARTIST TO ARTIST: Social media and artistic tributes for Virgil Abloh continue to pour out in the weeks following the designer’s death. Pop artist and painter Rob Prior sold a watercolor portrait of Abloh for $1 million at Art Basel Miami. The artwork was purchased by the real estate executive Daniel Petit. Prior painted the piece live in Miami and Petit was on hand to watch every last stroke. The painting came with an NFT version of the portrait that was created by QNFT, a division of BQT Technologies.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall...
VISUAL ART
thecut.com

The Legacy of Virgil Abloh’s ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship

“My real job is to make sure that there’s like six young black kids that take my job after me,” Virgil Abloh said to Pharrell Williams in an interview in January. “What I would be more impressed by is the next candidate for a house that gets hired as the next head designer has this, like, multidisciplinary background, comes from not a fashion school, thinks in a different dimension, and he get a shot.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

The Project Maybach concept honours the late Virgil Abloh

Electric, off-road coupe revealed to tribute to the famed US fashion designer who had a hand in its creation. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Anyone familiar with the fashion world will have been saddened by the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClutchPoints

How Virgil Abloh Changed Jordans

In late November, the world lost a fashion icon in designer Virgil Abloh as he succumbed to cancer after privately battling it for years. He was first known for establishing his own fashion house named Off-White back in 2013. With the success of the brand, Virgil Abloh was able to set up multiple concept stores in various countries which eventually led to successful collaborations with well-known fashion labels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Tufts Daily

True glory: Remembering Virgil Abloh

“Being displayed in museums and staying in the streets: that is true glory,” Sophie Fontanel wrote on Giorgio Armani. I would argue this quote suits Virgil Abloh as much, if not more — a man who grew to become one of the most popular designers on Earth. Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton, founder of Off-White and a unique force in the fashion industry, passed away last week at the young age of 41, victim to a cancer he had been privately fighting. While Abloh was a master of social media, gaining success as he publicized his brand on various platforms, he was able to protect his private life, highlighting the resilience with which he soldiered on while facing such a ruthless disease. Just as impressive was his versatility in his work. Indeed, the Illinois native never restricted himself to the medium of clothing. Far from it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Artists Remember Fashion Icon Virgil Abloh

By Mikayla Price and Jamaica Ponder CHICAGO (CBS) — On Sunday, November 28, the world stopped when the news broke. Just a month after his 41st birthday, fashion and culture icon Virgil Abloh had died.  It’s hard to sum up his seemingly infinite impact. From creating a scholarship fund, renovating basketball facilities in Garfield park, building a state park in Ghana to what he is known for best: Bridging the gap between streetwear and luxury brands. At the time of his death, he was at the peak of his career. In July, the iconic luxury brand Louis Vuitton announced their major investment into...
CHICAGO, IL
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler, the Creator Chats Golf le Fleur’s New High-end Direction, Expanding Into Beauty and the Late Virgil Abloh’s Helping Hand

Click here to read the full article. Tyler, the Creator is reintroducing Golf le Fleur. The fashion brand — his third following releases under Odd Future (his music collective before going solo) and Golf Wang (the skate-inspired label he unveiled in 2013) — has been rooted in collaborations. Now, Golf le Fleur is all its own, offering high-end apparel, footwear, accessories and expanding into beauty — a first for the creative, born Tyler Gregory Okonma.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Backstage at Dior Resort 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection “It just felt right,” said the music artist, rapper and producer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Echo online

Opinion: Virgil Abloh was a man of many talents

The esteemed designer and artist Virgil Abloh, 41, recently passed away due to cancer, leaving behind an impactful legacy that continues to change lives. Throughout his life, Virgil Abloh touched many different forms of art and styles. He was known for his impact in the fashion industry with brands like Off White and Pyrex. In the music industry we owe Abloh thanks for his close work with rapper Kanye West and his forward thinking album art.
MUSIC
Loyola Phoenix

A Reflection of Virgil Abloh’s Life and Influence

While streetwear fashion has become oversaturated with artists and designers, one man seemed to uphold his relevance through the years. After dozens of collaborations, the creation of his own brand and even entire art exhibits — Virgil Abloh seemed to have had his influence in every aspect of art and design.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy