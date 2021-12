The City of Coral Springs is taking to the skies to get the message out about recycling. On Saturday, December 11, and Saturday, December 18, a banner plane will be flying over the entire region of Coral Springs during peak hours between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., weather permitting, reading: Recycling is Back! CoralSprings.org/recycle.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO