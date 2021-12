With Johnny Gargano leaving WWE, that has many questioning the status of his wife, Candice LeRae. Fightful Select has learned that originally, Candice LeRae's WWE deal was scheduled to expire in the spring of 2022. LeRae remained on TV even while pregnant, working with Indi Hartwell in several segments for The Way prior to the group disbanding. We're told internally, there hasn't been much discussion on LeRae re-signing as of yet, since WWE generally waits much closer to the expiration date to broach the subject. Many have inquired about whether or not WWE is able to freeze LeRae's contract due to inactivity while she's on paid maternity leave. We're told that subject hasn't been broached internally either.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO