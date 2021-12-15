ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens season 1 episode 9 return date hopes over at ABC

Cover picture for the articleAfter tonight’s final episode of the calendar year, do you want to know the Queens season 1 episode 9 return date over at ABC? Rest assured, we’ve got some more info all about that and then some!. So where do we begin here? Well, we should note...

The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose with Michelle Young: First details!

Before we dive too far into this story on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose with Michelle Young, let’s just celebrate that it’s happening. After all, last year we didn’t get one for Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley’s season! At the time, the reason we were given was that in between the virus and it being too close to the holidays, production just couldn’t get it worked out.
Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date: The schedule ahead

After today’s three-episode launch on HBO Max, are you interested in learning the Station Eleven season 1 episode 4 air date? What about the remainder of the series? There’s absolutely a lot worth diving into here and we’re happy to break some of that down. Let us...
The Bachelorette spoilers: A fantasy suite twist for Michelle Young, final 3?

Tonight, The Bachelorette is finally back on ABC, and it’s bringing with it one of the most important parts of the season: Fantasy suites. This is typically one of the most emotional episodes of the season for the lead, mostly because they’re having to decide between three people who they care about on some level.
Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 9 chatter

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you are looking for an answer to that question and to get a better sense of what the future holds, we’ve got all of that within this piece!. So what is the first order of business for this piece? We suppose...
Kenan Thompson Teases the ‘Kenan’ Holiday Episode, Dating in Season 2 & More

If you loved laughing while watching the first season of Kenan, then you’re going to love how much you’re going to get in the next few weeks. First, the NBC comedy returns with a holiday-themed episode on December 15, as the morning show’s team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. But Kenan (Kenan Thompson, who is also an executive producer) is upset when his brother Gary (Chris Redd) pursues a new client. Plus, Kenan’s father-in-law, Rick (Don Johnson) tries to unseat Tami (Taylor Louderman) as the leader of the band, and executive producer Mika (Kimrie Lewis) feels her work is unappreciated. Then, Season 2 officially kicks off with back-to-back episodes on Monday, January 3.
Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? The wait for season 4 details

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to get a much better sense of what’s next through the remainder of season 4?. Let’s answer each one of those questions, starting with the first one: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the show tonight, as we’re now right in the thick of what is a lengthy hiatus for the Ryan Eggold series. It will be coming back on Tuesday, January 4, so you can at least take some consolation in the fact that you won’t be waiting too long to get more insight moving into the new year.
Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC with season 4 episode 9?

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are you about to have a chance to check out season 4 episode 9 sooner rather than later?. We suppose that we should kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way: Unfortunately, there is no episode on the air tonight. What gives with that? Well, it has everything to do with last week being the last one for the calendar year. We’ve stuck now in a situation where we could be waiting a LONG time to see what’s coming next and in the end, we have to be okay with that. The show will return in late February.
Tough as Nails season 4: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes

Following tonight’s finale, is there a chance at a Tough as Nails season 4 renewal at CBS? If so, when could new episodes premiere?. So where should we begin here? How about with handing down the good news? It was announced back before season 3 that a season 4 would be coming up, so you haven’t had to worry about that for a good while. The Phil Keoghan hosted reality competition doesn’t necessarily generate huge ratings, but it’s a solid utility player and it brings a different array of contestants to the network. You don’t really get a chance to see a lot of these people elsewhere in the genre.
Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? New season 2 hopes

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Should we prepare to see some new and exciting cases?. The answer to the latter question is “yes” … but alas, they’re not going to be airing anytime soon. There is no new episode tonight, and the reason for that is rather simple: Last week served as the season 1 finale! It gave you closure to the David Hodges mystery, which is a good thing since we spent the bulk of the season diving into that.
Riverdale Season 6, Episode 5 Spoilers, Release Date And More

Episode 5 marks the 100th episode of the show, the end of the Riverdale story arc. It’s quite difficult not to be excited about Riverdale Season 6, Episode 5. This is the final episode of the Riverdale story arc, as well as the show's 100th episode, and an opportunity for the writers to further explore the show's comic-book origins. But it doesn't hurt to be prepared before it arrives next week.
TV Trailer: ‘Queens’ [Season 1 / Episode 9]

The ‘Queens’ are back for their thrones. Eagerly anticipated, ABC‘s new music drama is anchored by Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez. The show tells the tale of a group of friends who have a shot at reclaiming their glory years. In the 90s, they performed...
Survivor 42 premiere date at CBS: What can you expect?

In the wake of tonight’s finale airing on CBS, why not discuss the Survivor 42 premiere date, couple with some of our earliest expectations?. Let’s of course start with the best news that there will, in fact, be a season 42 coming to the network down the road. Not only that, but it’s been confirmed already to premiere on March 9. That’s a little later than anticipated, but that’s likely due to The Amazing Race / Celebrity Big Brother taking up some space the first couple of months of the year — plus, CBS opting to avoid airing against the Olympics.
The Expanse season 6 episode 2 air date: What lies ahead?

After today’s big premiere on Amazon, why not take a look ahead towards The Expanse season 6 episode 2?. The first order of business here is breaking down the release structure for the final season, as it is a little bit different than in years past. While season 4 debuted all the episodes at once and season 5 gave you the first three before shifting to a weekly model, episodes of season 6 are going to be released one at a time. This means that episode 2 (“Azure Dragon”) is not going to premiere until December 17.
Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8: Amelia, Kai, and Link’s surprise

Tonight, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 8 delivered a holiday episode, and yet Christmas is just one of the things that people will be discussing here. Take, for starters, the future of Dr. Levi Schmitt at the hospital. He made a risky decision to move forward in surgery, prior to an attending coming down. He has to live with that, and for many of the younger doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, they had a little bit of a wakeup call.
Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10: When will more details be revealed?

If you are like us, then there is a good chance that you want some more details in regards to Chicago Fire season 10 episode 10. Unfortunately, we’re in the midst of what is an annual tradition: The holiday waiting game. We’re lucky that we had an episode in December in the first place, mostly because that’s not something we tend to get year in and year out. That doesn’t mean that waiting until January, though, is all that much easier.
The Flash season 8: Could Katherine McNamara return after episode 5?

Season 8 episode 5 is the end of the “Armageddon” arc, and beyond just that, it’s the big return of Katherine McNamara as Mia! We haven’t seen the new Green Arrow in some time, and it’s still a bummer that the whole Green Arrow and the Canaries project didn’t get ordered to series.
Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Some early season 4 hopes

Is Succession new tonight on HBO? Are we about to have a chance to dive further into the story of Logan Roy, plus the rest of the family? Just as you would expect, there are a lot of different stories well worth diving into within this piece. The first order...
Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 9 spoilers

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive more into Hondo’s story soon? We know that we’re reasonably early in this season still and with that in mind, there’s a ton of great stuff coming!. So where should we begin...
Saturday Night Live return date: When will it be back in 2022?

Entering tonight’s new Saturday Night Live, we honestly wondered if the show was going to even announce when it would be returning. Consider all of the chaos this weekend! This is the most tumultuous day of a live show that we can remember, and we wondered if NBC would hesitate on revealing the future with that in mind.
1883 season 1 episode 3 air date for Yellowstone prequel on Paramount+

After the launch of the first two episodes on Paramount+ today, do you want to get the 1883 season 1 episode 3 air date? What about the future of the story?. The first order of business here is noting that the schedule for Paramount+ is a little different than the Paramount Network itself. The network will be featuring episode 2 next week; however, this said episode is already available for those with the streaming service. They’re giving you two episodes right away as a way to encourage you to subscribe; meanwhile, episode 3 is going to be coming on Sunday, December 26. We know it is the holiday season, but that isn’t stopping the folks at the network from handing over new episodes. They see no real reason not to do this, given that they are not in any way beholden on people watching live. It’s, at least for the time being, one of the luxuries that the powers-that-be have.
