It's not as simple as abortion v. adoption. Just ask Bri

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s recent questions about adoption, pregnancy and safe haven laws stopped me cold. The case before the court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — hinges on a Mississippi law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Barrett suggested abortion was no longer needed as an option for women seeking to avoid motherhood; that adoption could simply take its place. “It doesn’t seem to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden. And so it seems to me that the choice, more focused, would be between, say, the ability to get an abortion at 23 weeks, or the state requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO