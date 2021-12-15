ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

It's not as simple as abortion v. adoption. Just ask Bri

By Amy Isackson
wjct.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBri had wanted to be a mom for as long as she can recall. "I remember in high school, one of my aunts had a large family, so I used to say I wanted five kids like her," she said. But seven years ago, Bri got pregnant by accident....

news.wjct.org

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Are Abortion Rights Just for Privileged Careerists?

Dear women of Big Law, did you know that the fight over abortion is all about indulging your hopes and dreams?. That’s how the anti-abortion faction has framed the debate in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi abortion case that was recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. (The state of Mississippi is asking the high court to uphold its abortion law which bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy and to overturn Roe v. Wade.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vox

Why adoption isn’t a replacement for abortion rights

Americans don’t need abortion because adoption exists. That, at least, was the implication of comments made by Justice Amy Coney Barrett last week, as the Supreme Court appeared to edge closer than ever to overturning the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade and stripping Americans of the right to an abortion before viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
NPR

Why 'Abortion Or Adoption' Is Not An Equal Choice

During oral arguments last week in a major Supreme Court case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett brought up the idea of adoption as an alternative to abortion. But many people who choose not to have a child do not consider adoption and abortion equal and opposite choices, sociologist Gretchen Sisson tells NPR.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Seattle Times

Adoption is not a simple solution to an unwanted pregnancy

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s recent questions about adoption, pregnancy and safe haven laws stopped me cold. The case before the court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — hinges on a Mississippi law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Barrett suggested abortion was no longer needed as an option for women seeking to avoid motherhood; that adoption could simply take its place. “It doesn’t seem to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden. And so it seems to me that the choice, more focused, would be between, say, the ability to get an abortion at 23 weeks, or the state requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
San Francisco Examiner

How battle over Roe v. Wade threatens San Francisco’s abortion access

Abortion rights are on trial in the nation’s highest court, and even California, whose state constitution guarantees the right to abortion, isn’t impervious to the potential fallout. Should the Supreme Court vote to uphold a Mississippi state law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, California could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Voices: I remember the time before Roe v Wade, when my mother’s girlfriend almost died after an illegal abortion

They drove over the California-Mexico border, two eighteen-year-old girls in a car borrowed from one of the girl’s brothers. One was pregnant, and the other had gotten an address through the underground grapevine of aunts, pharmacists, family doctors or quiet activists. They drove to a small house in Tijuana; the pregnant one went in alone, and a short time later, she came out. Then there were two girls, neither of them pregnant, driving back up north.My mother always told this story of 1950’s high school solidarity with a tense smile. Her girlfriend had almost died from that illegal abortion, bleeding...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Alaskan
San Diego Channel

California plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe v. Wade overturned

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — State lawmakers may help pay for people from other states to come to California for abortions if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. A report released Wednesday by dozens of abortion providers and advocacy groups asks state policymakers to pay for things such as travel, lodging and child care for those coming to California from other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

