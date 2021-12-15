ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Gas prices fall slightly

Colorado County Citizen
 6 days ago

Texas gas prices have fallen 6.0 cents per gallon in the...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

wsvaonline.com

Local gas prices drop

Another couple cents have come off the price of gas here in Virginia. GasBuddy reports that over the last week, Virginia’s average price for a gallon of regular has fallen about 3-cents to $3.22/g. That means we’re now eight cents below last month and a $1.14/g higher than this time last year.
TRAFFIC
The Post and Courier

AAA: Carolina Gas Prices Continue to Fall After Crude Oil Plunge

Gas prices in the Carolinas continue to trend cheaper as fears of a possible COVID-19 economic slowdown caused crude oil prices to plunge into the mid $60s per barrel, a price not seen since August. “Motorists are catching a break right now at the pumps with lowered gas prices,” said...
TRAFFIC
Valley News Dispatch

Gas prices falling as omicron variant surges, stalling oil demand and prices

Average gasoline prices continue to fall as cases of the covid omicron variant surge, leading oil demand and prices to stall, an industry analyst said Monday. “The decline in gas prices will likely continue until new covid cases slow down,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for price-tracking service GasBuddy. “With gas prices very likely to continue declining this week in most states, we may see Christmas gas prices fall just under their all-time high on the holiday, which was $3.26 in 2013.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Castle News

Gas prices steady in city as they fall in region, nationwide

Gas prices were steady in the city and down a cent in the region this week. City drivers are seeing no change in the average price of a gallon of gasoline at $3.52, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. In western Pennsylvania, the average price is down a penny to $3.56, while the national average is down four cents to $3.35.
TRAFFIC
State
Texas State
NBC12

Gas prices in Richmond fall, nine cents lower than national average

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This past week, gas prices in Richmond have decreased, with the average being nine cents lower than the national average. Within the past week, gas prices in Richmond have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.18 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey. Gas...
RICHMOND, VA
#Gas Prices
orlandoweekly.com

Florida gas prices could fall due to Omicron variant concerns

Average gasoline prices in Florida dropped four cents during the past week and are expected to continue to fall because of concerns about how the omicron variant of the coronavirus could affect global fuel demand, according to the AAA auto club. The average price Sunday for a gallon of regular...
FLORIDA STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the fourth straight week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, declining 5.3 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.34 per gallon on Monday according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is down 6.9 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October" The post Gas prices decline again, reach lowest national average since October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
wagmtv.com

Gas prices fall again in northern New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices fell in northern New England again over the past week. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said prices in Maine fell 1.4 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday price in the state was down to $3.42 per gallon. Prices in New Hampshire went down 1.5 cents, to $3.31. In Vermont, prices fell 2.5 cents to land at $3.37. The national average was $3.32 per gallon. That was a decrease of 2.4 cents.
PORTLAND, ME
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
okcfox.com

Oklahoma consumers catch break as gas prices continue to fall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The national gas price average has been trending downward for about a month now, and AAA is saying it's quite possible that the highest gas prices of the year are behind us. According to AAA's news release, Oklahomans have had the lowest prices in the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Philly

Gas Prices Drop Again In New Jersey, Around The Nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have dipped again in New Jersey and around the nation, but analysts are warning that rising crude oil prices could halt the trend. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.41, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.32 a gallon a year ago at this time. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.31, down two cents from last week. Drivers were paying $2.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time. Analysts say gas prices tend to dip at this time of year due to to shorter days and lower demand, and that trend got an assist from a recent drop in oil prices due to fears over the omicron variant. But analysts say the variant’s impact on pricing appears to be fading, and it remains to be seen whether oil prices stabilize or rise. © Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mediaite.com

CNN Gushes About Falling Gas Prices: ‘A Potential Antidote For Inflation’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar introduced a gushing segment about falling gasoline and heating gas prices by calling them a “potential antidote for inflation.”. On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s New Day, the top story for the 7 o’clock hour was the recent drop in gas prices, and the prospect of lower prices to come.
TRAFFIC
svinews.com

Gas prices fall by 6.7 cents per gallon in last week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Wyoming gas prices have fallen 6.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.31 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com‘s daily survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Gas prices in Wyoming are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand $1.17...
TRAFFIC
KATV

Little Rock gas prices fall and are expected to continue

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A release by GasBuddy said Little Rock gas prices have fallen in the last week and month. According to price reports, gas prices fell 1.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.88/g today. The report also said gas prices in Little Rock are 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 99.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

