Syracuse DB Darian Chestnut named to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America Team

Freshman DB Darian Chestnut earned his third Freshman All-America selection from a major publication on Tuesday, as he was named to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America Team.

Duce had previously been awarded freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports. The Camden, New Jersey native finished second in ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was named a third team All-ACC selection at corner.

He’s the fourth member of the Orange to be named a Freshman All-American in the last two seasons on the ‘Cuse defense. DB Ja’Had Carter, LB Stefon Thompson and DB Garrett Williams each earned the accolade from at least one major national publication in 2020. Meanwhile, in addition to the four players who’d previously earned Freshman All-America honors, star running back Sean Tucker has continued to rack up All-America accolades this offseason including ESPN, Pro Football Focus, Walter Camp, FWAA and the AP, among others.

Chestnut wrapped up his true freshman season with the second-most passes defended in the ACC. His three interceptions led all Syracuse players, which he complimented with eight pass breakups. Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark led the passes defended category in the ACC (12). The Orange’s Garrett Williams (10) led the league in pass breakups.

He became the third Orange true freshman defensive back in the last 40 years to earn a week one starting job out of camp, joining Andre Cisco (2018) and Markus Paul (1985). Both of whom eventually went on to be drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.

