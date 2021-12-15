ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse DB Darian Chestnut named to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America Team

 6 days ago
Freshman DB Darian Chestnut earned his third Freshman All-America selection from a major publication on Tuesday, as he was named to ESPN’s True Freshman All-America Team.

Duce had previously been awarded freshman All-America honors from Pro Football Focus and 247 Sports. The Camden, New Jersey native finished second in ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was named a third team All-ACC selection at corner.

He’s the fourth member of the Orange to be named a Freshman All-American in the last two seasons on the ‘Cuse defense. DB Ja’Had Carter, LB Stefon Thompson and DB Garrett Williams each earned the accolade from at least one major national publication in 2020. Meanwhile, in addition to the four players who’d previously earned Freshman All-America honors, star running back Sean Tucker has continued to rack up All-America accolades this offseason including ESPN, Pro Football Focus, Walter Camp, FWAA and the AP, among others.

Chestnut wrapped up his true freshman season with the second-most passes defended in the ACC. His three interceptions led all Syracuse players, which he complimented with eight pass breakups. Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark led the passes defended category in the ACC (12). The Orange’s Garrett Williams (10) led the league in pass breakups.

He became the third Orange true freshman defensive back in the last 40 years to earn a week one starting job out of camp, joining Andre Cisco (2018) and Markus Paul (1985). Both of whom eventually went on to be drafted in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft.

FingerLakes1.com

Hobart LB Emmett Forde earns third All-America award

Over the weekend, the Associated Press released its Division III All-America Team. Hobart College linebacker Emmett Forde earned first team acclaim. Forde, who was also named a first team All-American by the AFCA and D3football.com, is the first Statesman to be a unanimous All-American since D3football.com debuted its All-America team in 1999.
HOBART, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse football targeting former Virginia OC Robert Anae, current QB coach Jason Beck for staff openings

Syracuse football is targeting two Virginia staff members who are now in search of new programs after the resignation of Bronco Mendenhall, according to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Robert Anae, UVA’s offensive coordinator, who has reportedly left the program, is being looked at for SU’s OC vacancy while quarterbacks coach Jason Beck is being assessed for the same position.
VIRGINIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Buddy Boeheim says most of Syracuse’s starting lineup tested positive for COVID-19

The Syracuse men’s basketball program is on a COVID-19 pause after most of the starting lineup tested positive last week, Buddy Boeheim said in a radio appearance on Monday morning. Speaking with Gomez and Friends on TK99, the senior guard explained that his older brother, Jimmy Boeheim, as well as Cole Swider were among the initial SU players to test positive after the team lost to Georgetown on Dec. 11.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell men’s lacrosse unveils 2022 schedule

With its sights set on the 2022 campaign, the Cornell men’s lacrosse team has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season. Featuring a pair of 2021 NCAA Tournament teams and an always-challenging Ivy League slate, the Big Red’s long-awaited return to the field will be nothing short of exciting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
