No Moral Equivalency on what to do with your own body? This is the Republicants argument FOR denying Women the right to choose. As the Supreme Court holds the lives of 100 million American women in their hands on whether to have an incestuous child, a deformed child, a child by rape, a child that will guarantee them a deprived life, a child that will suffer from want or being wanted all their lives and more…..it is strange that Republicants around the nation have no qualms about saying “THEY have a right to choose when it comes to vaccination!”

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO