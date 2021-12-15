ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Television Academy Mulls Fate Of Interactive Media Peer Group, A Longtime Bridge Between Digital And Traditional Media

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbFW5_0dN186bh00

The Television Academy is reviewing the status of its Interactive Media Peer Group and has even considered dissolving it, Deadline has learned.

As it copes with fast-changing, tech-driven times, the Emmy voting organization has been continually assessing its operations. As part of that, reviews of peer groups and their purpose are are a fairly regular occurrence, according to people familiar with the workings of the organization.

Yet the interactive media peer group has served as an important bridge between digital and traditional media, offering the decades-old body a means of identifying tech innovation. It awarded Apple an Emmy for its early effort to stream TV episodes via the iPad, as well as prizes to various companies for their work in extending the viewing experience online.

Geoff Katz, who was elected to the Academy’s Board of Governors representing the interactive group multiple times in the late-2000s and early 2010s and has remained a member, said he was notified in 2020 that his status had changed. “Based on our research,” the Academy said, he had been shifted to the TV Executives peer group. Others, he told Deadline, have been told they were being transferred to the Science and Tech or TV Executive peer group.

Katz’s notification came at a curious moment, just as his former employer was being widely hailed for its success in streaming. He was at that time SVP of product management at Disney, where he had been a member of the team that launched Disney+ in November 2019. He left Disney toward the end of 2020 and now works as a consultant.

A central issue in the situation is whether streaming is being generally considered by the Academy as something other than interactive media, a heading which used to suggest adjacent arenas like websites and mobile apps. User interfaces and the way streaming services operate are central to their appeal. Netflix’s leadership status has been attained by leaps once unimaginable, such as its introduction of binge releases and forays into interactive storytelling and gaming through the same app that brings viewers prestige programming like The Crown .

Internal communications among interactive media peer group members indicate they are worried that innovation may not get proper recognition from the Emmy organization. Over time, younger people involved in television and video who should be acknowledged and engaged by the Academy might not feel welcome.

A representative from the Academy declined to comment.

According to Katz, the interactive group had grown to more than 800 members, making it one of the largest in the Academy, though its ranks have been shrinking of late. There are 16,000 TV Academy members in total. Peer groups are a tool enabling such a large and diversified institution to stay connected with a range of individual disciplines and crafts and identify work of distinction and initiatives worthy of support.

The larger context of the situation is the massive disruption wrought by streaming, which has destabilized the television industry and also led to significant consolidation. Last September’s Primetime Emmy Awards offered a punctuation mark on the end of a sentence written over the past few years. Netflix won 44 Emmys , tying the all-time record set by CBS in 1974. Since 2019, more than a half-dozen billion-dollar rivals to Netflix have emerged. Apple’s Ted Lasso dominated the comedy category last September, and Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock and other services have become major strategic priorities for media companies.

In a LinkedIn post last Sunday, Katz asked his followers for any information about the “seeming dissolution and elimination” of the interactive peer group. His post included a half-winking link to the music video for “We Built This City,” the 1985 pop song by Starship.

Deadline obtained a letter sent in October to Academy governors from Chris Thomes and Lori H. Schwartz, co-heads of the interactive group. Schwartz is a CNN contributor as well as a prominent figure at major trade shows like CES through her marketing firm, StoryTech. Thomes is VP of marketing strategy for ABC Studios. They sounded the alarm about the effort to end the group, which they called “unprecedented” and “an incredibly big deal.” In the past, they said, peer groups have occasionally combined with each other “but not dissolved based on issues that need clarity.”

In a series of group text messages with other members in recent days that were viewed by Deadline, Schwartz described a void of information from the TV Academy. She said seven months had elapsed without an update. At a recent meeting of the Board of Governors, she said, the decision had been made to vet each member of the peer group rather than outright dissolve it.

Registering dissatisfaction in the text chain, Schwartz floated one possible resolution to the strife. “I am going to take our disenfranchised group and build something elsewhere,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Vox Media Buying Group Nine To Create Digital Media Powerhouse Amid Consolidation Wave – Update

UPDATED with deal official: Vox Media has inked a deal to acquire Group Nine, a leading collection of multi-platform media brands including The Dodo, NowThis, PopSugar, Thrillist, and Seeker. The portfolio will join Vox Media brands including SB Nation, New York Magazine, The Verge, Vox, Eater, The Cut, Vulture, Polygon, and The Strategist, along with its rapidly growing podcast and studios business, and diversified revenue model across advertising, content distribution, commerce, and subscriptions. The merger creates a significant digital media company and further strengthens Vox Media’s business, reaching audiences at scale on all platforms from podcasts to premium streaming services like Netflix and Hulu...
BUSINESS
Deadline

WarnerMedia Hires Nordic Theatrical Boss; UK ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Final Ratings; Sky Pledges $1.3M For Black Businesses; Darren Aronofsky Russian Festival Jury; Amazon Buys ‘Gehraiyaan’ – Global Briefs

WarnerMedia Signs Nordic Theatrical Boss WarnerMedia has hired a Head of Theatrical Distribution for the Nordic Region as it looks to bolster streamer HBO Max in Scandinavia. Tore Fredrik Dreyer joins from tech company Dolittle where he was Chief Storyteller. Dreyer will build a pan-Nordic theatrical team to optimize the media giant’s slate from July 2022 onwards, with Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam set as the first title he will focus on. The former Twentieth Century Fox Managing Director for the Nordics will report to both Jamie Friend, Country Manager Nordic and Central & Eastern Europe and CFO EMEA, and Toby Tennant, SVP...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nielsen Lands Disney And Media Agency Magna As Participants In First Part Of New Cross-Platform Measurement System Launching In Late 2022

Nielsen has secured the participation of Disney and media agency Magna in the first offering to be part of its forthcoming cross-platform measurement system Nielsen One. The company long known for its traditional TV ratings is getting set to roll out the new system by the end of 2022. In early January, during CES in Las Vegas, Nielsen One Alpha will be unveiled. The tool is aimed at “de-duplicating” ad data, a term used in TV and streaming advertising that stems from the online world. It essentially refers to keeping multiple marketing channels from being credited as the source of a...
BUSINESS
CNN

YouTube TV pulls Disney-owned channels after failing to reach deal

New York (CNN) — After failing to reach a deal with Disney, YouTube TV will not be able to distribute Disney (DIS)-owned channels such as ESPN and ABC on its platform, and has dropped the monthly subscription price to its platform by $15, to $49.99. Negotiations between the two...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Media#The Television Academy#Board Of Governors
mediapost.com

Vox Media, In The Tricky Pursuit Of 'Scale,' Merges With Group Nine Media To Form A Digital Powerhouse

Vox Media on Monday announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Group Nine Media in a transaction that combines two of the best-known digital media companies. Vox, which has grown aggressively over the last decade, owns several high-profile media brands, including SB Nation, New York, The Verge and Vox.com. Group Nine, for its part, owns Thrillist and PopSugar, among others.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Vox Media folds Group Nine media brands into its editorial offer

Vox Media has agreed on terms to purchase Group Nine, owner of media brands including The Dodo, PopSugar and Thrillist, that will see these titles and more stand alongside Vox’s existing catalog. With popular titles including New York Magazine, The Verge and Polygon already under its belt, the addition...
BUSINESS
Variety

Showrunners No Longer Eligible for Outstanding Music Supervision Emmy as Television Academy Clarifies Rules

Music supervisors are now solely eligible to win the Emmy in their category, as part of rules changes announced today by the Television Academy. Previously, showrunners who contributed musical ideas to their shows were eligible too, and have won three times. The new rules clarified entry requirements in the category. Emmys can only be awarded to the “credited music supervisor… A Music Supervisor’s on-screen credit must reflect their primary function as a music supervisor.” Additionally, music supervisors no longer need to upload their cue sheets with their submissions. In the past, some shows have added the showrunner’s name to the entry as...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Axios

Internal memo: Vox Media plans to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, plans to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, according to an internal memo circulated to Vox Media employees Monday. Why it matters: The merger will create a...
BUSINESS
mediaite.com

Digital Shakeup: Vox Media and Group Nine Media Reportedly in Advanced Merger Talks

In major news for the digital media landscape, Vox Media and Group Nine Media, Inc. are reportedly in advanced merger talks. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the two digital powerhouses are negotiating an all-stock transaction, in which Vox Media would secure a 75 percent to 25 percent split with Group Nine Media in a combined company.
BUSINESS
hamilton.edu

Digital Media Interns Share Favorite 2021 Photos

Digital media interns working in Hamilton’s Communications and Marketing Office captured beautiful campus photos and snapshots of life on the Hill this past year. We hope you enjoyed their photos throughout the year; a few favorites in the Top 10 gallery appear above. This year’s contributors include Carlo Benavides ’23, Yassine Dhouib ’24, Carolyn Gevinski ’22, Victor Lou ’22, Samantha Martinez ’24, Zach Weller ’23, and Cherry Zhang ’22.
CLINTON, NY
fashionista.com

Must Read: Quannah Chasinghorse Gets 'Elle' Digital Cover, Vox Media Acquires Group Nine

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday. Model Quannah Racinghorse fronts a special digital issue of Elle, speaking with Terese Marie Mailhot about being the first Indigenous woman to walk for certain luxury brands (she's Hän Gwich'in and Sicangu Oglala Lakota), continuously showing up and fighting for land and water protection. {Elle}
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Jeff Friday Media Acquires Feature Film ‘Lucid Summer’; ABFF Alum Khaled Ridgeway To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Friday Media (JFM) has landed writer/director Khaled Ridgeway’s second film project Lucid Summer. JFM, which has a motion picture development deal with Sony Pictures, has signed on to produce the film that follows Ridgeway’s award-winning comedy-drama Death of a Telemarketer recently acquired by Sony Pictures.  With a script by Ridgeway and Noah Cooper, Lucid Summer is a dramatic psychological thriller about how a family navigates a hidden world of secrets while managing to keep secrets from one another. The film will be directed by American Black Film Festival (ABFF) alum Ridgeway. ABFF founder and JFM CEO Jeff Friday will...
MOVIES
martechseries.com

Splashtop and Bridge Digital Partner to Deliver Remote Access and Support to Media and Entertainment Industry

Offering secure, high-performance, low-latency workflows and remote IT support to enable a productive work-from-anywhere experience for M&E. Splashtop, Inc., a leader in secure remote access and support solutions, and Bridge Digital, Inc., experts in digital video workflows and the technologies to make them work, announced a partnership to deliver Splashtop’s cloud-based and on-premise solutions to Bridge Digital’s media and entertainment (M&E) customers.
TECHNOLOGY
Deadline

Disney Networks Including ESPN Go Dark On YouTube TV

After negotiations failed to reach fruition, Disney networks including ESPN have gone dark on YouTube TV. Disney had indicated earlier this week it was “optimistic” about the prospect of resolving the carriage dispute. But the parties said the discussions had not resulted in an agreement and the networks disappeared from the internet-delivered bundle at midnight ET. YouTube TV surpassed 3 million subscribers as of fall 2020, according to Google parent Alphabet. Some Wall Street analysts believe it now has more than 4 million, making it the largest internet TV bundle. It ranks among the top 10 pay-TV distributors of any kind. Hanging in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Kim Possible’ Creators To Receive WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writing Award

Mark McCorkle & Bob Schooley, best known for creating, writing and executive producing Disney Channel’s Kim Possible, will receive the WGA West’s 2021 Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award. The honor will be bestowed next month at the group’s virtual awards ceremony and member meeting. The pair have specialized in adapting movie characters into TV series, with credits including Penguins of Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens, Disney’s Hercules, and Disney’s Aladdin: The Series. On the big screen, their credits include Hotel for Dogs and Sky High. They also EPed two TV movies based on Kim Possible: Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin & Martin Short Kick Off Audience-Free Christmas Show

Tom Hanks was joined by some familiar faces in a surprise appearance opening a Covid-hit Saturday Night Live hosted by Paul Rudd. The actor kicked off the show, which earlier today revealed it had sent home much of its cast and crew due to rising infections in New York, and was joined by Tina Fey, Steve Martin and Martin Short. Cast member Kenan Thompson also featured. “We’ll have a good time,” he said. Hanks said that they had originally planned some festivities to welcome Rudd to the five-timer club, which Hanks said he started, just like he started Covid, joked Fey. “Thank you surviving...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy