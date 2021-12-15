ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Taurus’: Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Megan Fox & More Set For Colson Baker Movie

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Rivulet Media’s Colson Baker music saga feature Taurus has added Maddie Hasson ( Malignant, God Bless America ), Scoot McNairy ( C’mon C’mon, The Quiet Place Part II , Argo ), Ruby Rose ( Orange Is the New Black , John Wick: Chapter 2 ), Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory (Euphoria ), recording artist Lil Tjay, Megan Fox ( Transformers ) and musician Naomi Wild.

Taurus, formerly known as Good News , tells the story of a rising but troubled musician (Baker) as he spends his days and nights searching endlessly for the inspiration to record one last song. His sister-like assistant (Maddie Hasson) wants to save him, his collaborators (Scoot Mcnairy, Lil Meech and Lil TJay) want him in the studio, while his dealer (Ruby Rose) and his ex (Megan Fox) push him deeper into the void. The movie explores the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry. Tim Sutton directed off his original screenplay.

Baker is working on several new songs. Jib Polhemus produced alongside Rivulet Media’s film division President, Rob Paris and COO Mike Witherill. Anonymous Content and Paradigm are co-representing the worldwide rights.

Hasson is represented by UTA. McNairy by UTA and The Group Management. Rose by Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Lil Meech and Lil Tjay are repped by APA. Fox is repped by ICM Partners. Wild by Gabe Saporta at T∆G.

Rivulet is in post-production on Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please which stars Andrea Riseborough, Demi Moore, Harry Melling, and Karl Glusman. and will premiere next month at the Rotterdam Film Festival.

The Independent

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox link pinky fingers with chain for nail polish launch party

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have illustrated the strength of their bond with unique manicures, which saw them attached by a metal chain.The couple showed off their dedication to one another while attending the launch of Machine Gun Kelly’s new genderless nail polish collection, UN/DN LAQR.For the event, the musician, 31, opted for an all-black vinyl suit, while Fox, 35, chose a black blazer mini dress and a black body chain.The pair completed their looks with matching pink manicures, which saw the couple’s pinky fingers linked by a silver chain.In photos from the event posted to her Instagram, which...
RETAIL
KTVB

Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Only Took a Movie Role to Meet Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly didn't need much convincing to accept a role in a movie starring Megan Fox. The rapper said the second Fox's name came up, he immediately said yes. MGK on Friday shared the story of how he really met the Transformers star in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while he painted the 46-year-old TV host's nails. She asked him point-blank, "Can I ask how you guys met? Did you get set up on a date?" Kelly took it from there and, to his credit, offered amazing details.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox walk red carpet chained

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved their bond is literally unbreakable. While attending the launch party for the rapper and singer’s new genderless nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, Saturday night, the couple walked the red carpet chained together by their pinky fingernails. Machine Gun Kelly’s UN/DN LAQR Launch...
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

Andy Garcia & Megan Fox & Oscar Isaac in 'Big Gold Brick' Trailer

"Floyd – I've been looking for you…" Who's ready for something wacky and wild? Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for Big Gold Brick, a darkly comedic, genre-bending film from filmmaker Brian Petsos. Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic, middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement are quite astonishing – and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos. He hits this kid with a car then invites him to his home to write about him? Crazy. The cast might just be the best part about this: Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac. This looks quite trippy and eccentric and absurd, which is the best kind of genre mix for this kind of strange ego-centric story. Is it a hidden gem waiting to be discovered? Take a look.
MOVIES
97.9 WGRD

MGK’s Upcoming Music Saga Movie Lands Star-Studded Cast Including Megan Fox, Ruby Rose

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming movie Taurus has revealed a star-studded cast including his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, as well as model Ruby Rose. The musical saga film to be led by Colson Baker — MGK's real name and his acting moniker — explores fame, addiction, the music industry and the artistic process, according to NME. And the cast is packed with additional stars such as Scoot McNairy (Narcos) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant). Musicians Lil Tjay, Lil Meech and Naomi Wild also play a part in the flick.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Scoot McNairy Joins The Cast of LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE

Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire, Narcos: Mexico) is the latest actor to join the cast of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film is based on the 1965 children’s book by Bernard Waber and the project is coming from producers Will Speck and Josh Gordon. McNairy joins the previously cast Javier Bardem, Constance Wub, Winslow Fegley and Brett Gelman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

