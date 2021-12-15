ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters COVID-19 protocols, out Wednesday

Milwaukee superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was placed in COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Bucks without one of their best players for their Wednesday home game against the Indiana Pacers.

Guard Wesley Matthews also entered the league’s COVID protocols, according to multiple media reports, with the rest of the team undergoing testing.

Antetokounmpo, 27, joins a growing list of high-profile NBA players to enter COVID protocols recently. Other notable names include James Harden, Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge and James Johnson.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA Finals MVP and a five-time All-NBA selection, is having another strong season, averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Matthews, 35, has averaged 14 minutes in just four appearances this season, scoring 2.5 points per game.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

