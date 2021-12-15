ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida State desperate to end slide vs. Lipscomb

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261yiE_0dN181C400

Florida State will try to snap its longest losing streak in nearly three years when it hosts Lipscomb on Wednesday night in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Seminoles (5-4), who opened the season as a Top 25 team, lost their third in a row on Sunday in heartbreaking fashion when Malik Osborne’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim as time expired, sealing a 66-65 loss to South Carolina.

Florida State let a 16-point first-half lead slip away, committed 17 turnovers, and is now in the midst of its longest skid since January 2019.

“In the four games we lost, it is kind of similar,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. “We’ve been ahead at halftime of (three of) the four games that we’ve lost, which shows we are doing some things right, but because we’ve kind of faded in the four games we’ve lost, it means that we have a lot of work to do.”

Osborne finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and is averaging 11.8 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds per game. Caleb Mills (team-high 12.7 points, 2.3 steals per game) also continues to excel in his first season with the Seminoles after transferring from Houston.

Lipscomb (5-6) has dropped four games in a row with its most recent loss coming against Tennessee State on Sunday, 73-65.

Will Pruitt led Lipscomb with 14 points and Parker Hazen finished with 12 points, but the Bisons trailed by as many as 19 in the second half after Lipscomb coach Lennie Acuff pulled all five starters. Their return sparked a 21-7 run that cut the deficit to 70-65, but it wasn’t enough.

A big reason for the Bisons’ struggles has been the absence of center Ahsan Asadullah (17.0 points, 9.8 rebounds per game), who missed his fifth consecutive game with a leg injury.

“We’ve just got to be better in the first half,” Pruitt said. “We had 10 turnovers coming out of the first half, and I for myself have just got to be better, and we’ve got to be better as a team.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oregon State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans. Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Hamilton
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Iowa State

Looks like bad news for Iowa State as it gets ready to play Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29: Cyclones star running back Breece Hall announced Saturday that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft, and (...)
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee State#Seminoles#Bisons
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Isn't it Ironic:' Lincoln Riley, USC feel the sting of betrayal in Running Back Coach's 'Choice'

It’s a saying many of us have heard all of our lives. That’s another one. The primary tenant, our choices have consequences and sometimes negative ones. That’s what Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans are facing as they watch recently hired running backs coach, Tashard Choice, leave USC to join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at the University of Texas. Choice, who played for the Dallas Cowboys, heads back to Texas, where he’s highly respected, having coached with the Cowboys before joining the college ranks at the University of North Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Former Florida State defensive end lands at Jackson State

Florida State's former defensive end is on the move, once again, this time headed to Mississippi to be coached under Deion Sanders. Josh Griffis, who joined the Seminoles in 2020, is headed to Mississippi to team up with the Hall of Famer, Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the former 5-star commit. During the Early Signing Period, Griffis announced that he was committing to Jackson State.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
TUPELO, MS
kmaland.com

Iowa rowing announces McNicholas as assistant coach

(Iowa City) -- Iowa rowing has named Lowell McNicholas as the program’s assistant coach. McNicholas was a volunteer assistant this past season with the Wisconsin men’s rowing program. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.
IOWA STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy