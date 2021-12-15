ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Fed Poised To Face Down Inflation Dragon

By Heather SCOTT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade of tame inflation, a wave of prices increases has washed through the US economy, affecting cars, housing and food and shaking policymakers intent on selling a reassuring message of recovery. President Joe Biden has made it a priority to fight the inflation hitting American...

Comments / 17

ethical journalism
6d ago

Government spending has caused inflation and supply chain problem. You increase the money supply and do not increase productivity you have more dollars chasing fewer products. Inflation, and it's not transitory and seniors, poor and middle class will be hit hardest. Let's go Brandon.

Reply
14
Red Cinammon
5d ago

By creating more inflation and at the fastest pace in 40 years. Just more political theater to deceive Americans into paying for the welfare bill. Their every effort will even make it worse as they have done the past months.

Reply
5
user from tn town
5d ago

what a picture.... especially with the expression on joebamas face....looks like the guy behind joebama has sunk er to the hub.

Reply(2)
5
