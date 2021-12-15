ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

It's not as simple as abortion v. adoption. Just ask Bri

By Amy Isackson
WFAE
WFAE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bri had wanted to be a mom for as long as she can recall. "I remember in high school, one of my aunts had a large family, so I used to say I wanted five kids like her," she said. But seven years ago, Bri got pregnant by accident....

www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Are Abortion Rights Just for Privileged Careerists?

Dear women of Big Law, did you know that the fight over abortion is all about indulging your hopes and dreams?. That’s how the anti-abortion faction has framed the debate in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Mississippi abortion case that was recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. (The state of Mississippi is asking the high court to uphold its abortion law which bans abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy and to overturn Roe v. Wade.)
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Vox

Why adoption isn’t a replacement for abortion rights

Americans don’t need abortion because adoption exists. That, at least, was the implication of comments made by Justice Amy Coney Barrett last week, as the Supreme Court appeared to edge closer than ever to overturning the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade and stripping Americans of the right to an abortion before viability.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
NPR

Why 'Abortion Or Adoption' Is Not An Equal Choice

During oral arguments last week in a major Supreme Court case, Justice Amy Coney Barrett brought up the idea of adoption as an alternative to abortion. But many people who choose not to have a child do not consider adoption and abortion equal and opposite choices, sociologist Gretchen Sisson tells NPR.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WFAE

The FDA relaxes controversial restrictions on access to abortion pill by mail

Access to abortion pills is getting a little bit easier. The Food and Drug Administration says it is permanently making it possible to receive abortion pills through the mail. The change promises to alter the battle over abortion rights even as the Supreme Court considers whether to overturn Roe v. Wade. Here's NPR's Sarah McCammon. Sarah, good morning.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
Seattle Times

Adoption is not a simple solution to an unwanted pregnancy

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s recent questions about adoption, pregnancy and safe haven laws stopped me cold. The case before the court — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — hinges on a Mississippi law banning nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Barrett suggested abortion was no longer needed as an option for women seeking to avoid motherhood; that adoption could simply take its place. “It doesn’t seem to follow that pregnancy and then parenthood are all part of the same burden. And so it seems to me that the choice, more focused, would be between, say, the ability to get an abortion at 23 weeks, or the state requiring the woman to go 15, 16 weeks more and then terminate parental rights at the conclusion.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Francisco Examiner

How battle over Roe v. Wade threatens San Francisco’s abortion access

Abortion rights are on trial in the nation’s highest court, and even California, whose state constitution guarantees the right to abortion, isn’t impervious to the potential fallout. Should the Supreme Court vote to uphold a Mississippi state law that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, California could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Alaskan
WFAE

'Trigger laws' are abortion bans ready to go if 'Roe v. Wade' is overturned

By the end of this term, the Supreme Court will decide a Mississippi abortion case that might overturn Roe v. Wade. If the justices accept the state's broadest argument, then about half the country could quickly fall under strict abortion bans. That's because of laws that state legislatures have put in place just waiting for a day the Supreme Court decides there is no constitutional right to abortion. NPR's Sarah McCammon is here to explain.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Women's Health
KGW

Abortion access would be limited for Eastern Oregonians if Roe v. Wade is overturned

PORTLAND, Ore. — If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, it would limit abortion access for people living in parts of Eastern Oregon, according to a new report. The New York Times published a map showing where legal abortions are expected to decline if the landmark ruling is overturned. States would be able to decide whether to outlaw abortion, and many states have trigger laws in place that would automatically ban the procedure.
OREGON STATE
WFAE

WFAE

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy