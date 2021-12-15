ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Fields could have rough game vs. Vikings' pass rush

By mcraig@startribune.com
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has started only nine games but has been sacked 33 times....

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bears QB Justin Fields "looks to be a great player," Vikings' Kirk Cousins says

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has grown familiar with the NFC North's current crop of passers, a divisional landscape evolving with the position itself. Cousins said he always watches a lot of the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, but this year's film sessions to scout opposing defenses often include the division's newcomers, the Lions' Jared Goff and the Bears' Justin Fields, who will make his 10th NFL start on Monday night against the Vikings. Cousins, a 33-year-old Pro Bowl pocket passer, has seen why Fields, the elusive 22-year-old, was worth two first-round picks for the Bears in a draft-day trade this spring.
NFL
Bemidji Pioneer

Vikings have flustered plenty of rookie QBs. Next up, Bears’ Justin Fields

MINNEAPOLIS — Once again, Mike Zimmer’s defense will look to fluster a rookie quarterback. The Vikings will face Chicago’s Justin Fields on Monday night at Soldier Field, and the odds are against him. Since Zimmer took over as head coach in 2014, the Vikings are 7-3 against rookie starting quarterbacks. Taking into account that Zimmer missed a 2016 game with an eye issue, when they lost to Dallas and Dak Prescott, they’re 7-2 when he is on the sideline.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears’ Justin Fields reacts to rookie Teven Jenkins sticking up for him, going after Vikings after nasty hit

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields took a bit of a beating against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. He continues to struggle to draw roughing-the-passer calls despite the NFL typically doing all it can to protect quarterbacks, and he took a dirty shot to the head from Eric Kendricks while sliding to finish a run. That did draw a flag and an ejection.
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
Sports Illustrated

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Ejected After Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Justin Fields

Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter on Monday after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Kendricks connected with Fields as Chicago’s quarterback slid to the ground inside the Minnesota 20-yard line. Kendricks was given a personal foul penalty, and he was subsequently ejected for targeting in the 17–9 Vikings victory.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Viking test: Can Justin Fields outfox Mike Zimmer’s blitzes?

Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was a 31-year-old offensive quality-control coach for the Falcons in 2003 when, in his first NFL game, he watched the Cowboys run a complicated blitz package against his new team. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator 18 years ago: Mike Zimmer, who is now the coach of...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Eagles get bad news on one of their starters ahead of Washington game

Why does it always have to be good news/bad news with this Philadelphia Eagles team? Just as we all were finally getting over the fact that the NFL’s league offices screwed the Birds by moving what was supposed to be a Sunday afternoon game to one that will be played on Tuesday evening (hey, some of us don’t heal as quickly as others), the smiles that crossed our face early on Sunday have been replaced by Sunday evening eye-rolls.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Peyton Manning News

Legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning has a lot of cool bullet points on his resume. Could NFL owner be next?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Manning is believed to be in the mix for an ownership role with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos could reportedly be sold by...
NFL

