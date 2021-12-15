Justin Fields could have rough game vs. Vikings' pass rush

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has grown familiar with the NFC North's current crop of passers, a divisional landscape evolving with the position itself. Cousins said he always watches a lot of the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, but this year's film sessions to scout opposing defenses often include the division's newcomers, the Lions' Jared Goff and the Bears' Justin Fields, who will make his 10th NFL start on Monday night against the Vikings. Cousins, a 33-year-old Pro Bowl pocket passer, has seen why Fields, the elusive 22-year-old, was worth two first-round picks for the Bears in a draft-day trade this spring.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO