Joplin, MO

Loving Grace unveils their newest Maternity Home

By Andre Louque
 6 days ago
Loving Grace is excited to announce the opening of their newest Maternity House.

The new Doris House is located at 1408 Euclid Avenue in Joplin. The house will be open to the public from 1:30 p.m to 3:00 p.m.

According to Loving Grace, the new home will serve young women, ages 17-24, who are pregnant or parenting a child under one year of age.

The organization invites the public to enjoy refreshments and tours.

