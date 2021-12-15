Watered Gardens awards Empty Bowls checks

JOPLIN, Mo. – Watered Gardens Ministries presents checks to beneficiaries from this year’s 9th Annual Empty Bowls event.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots fundraiser that allows artists and craftspeople to feed the hungry in their communities.

Patrons are able to purchase a pottery bowl and also enjoy soup. The empty bowls patrons keep reminds them about those going hungry in our community

Located at the Empire Market in Joplin, volunteers handed out over 1,000 bowls of soup and sold over 500 handmade bowl cozies. This resulted in proceeds grossing just over $30,000 for the event.

Net proceeds will also be distributed equally among these organizations by Watered Gardens, with checks presented at Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop on December 14th at 3:30 p.m.

