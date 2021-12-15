ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Watered Gardens awards Empty Bowls checks

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IHVNE_0dN16tyb00

JOPLIN, Mo. – Watered Gardens Ministries presents checks to beneficiaries from this year’s 9th Annual Empty Bowls event.

Empty Bowls is a grassroots fundraiser that allows artists and craftspeople to feed the hungry in their communities.

Patrons are able to purchase a pottery bowl and also enjoy soup. The empty bowls patrons keep reminds them about those going hungry in our community

Located at the Empire Market in Joplin, volunteers handed out over 1,000 bowls of soup and sold over 500 handmade bowl cozies. This resulted in proceeds grossing just over $30,000 for the event.

Net proceeds will also be distributed equally among these organizations by Watered Gardens, with checks presented at Joplin Greenhouse & Coffee Shop on December 14th at 3:30 p.m.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Your Toybox donations are being distributed

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Your Toybox Donations are now in the hands of Santa’s helpers at the Pittsburg Salvation Army, among many other places around the four-state area. Staff from the Pittsburg School District and the Pittsburg Area Young Professionals helped receive the donations. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS...
PITTSBURG, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
City
Joplin, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Elementary students get a lesson in giving

ANDERSON, Mo. – Fourth-grade students at Anderson Elementary present research on the charity of their choice. Students have learned about different charity organizations and chose one to highlight. Then, students produced videos focusing on facts about their organizations. . Presentations took place in the school library at 1:00 p.m. on December 15. As a result, students have a better understanding of what charity means after conducting their research.
ANDERSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empty Bowls#Volunteers#Pottery#Charity#Watered Gardens#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho Chamber holds annual “Breakfast with Santa”

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” at the Civic Center. Kids got the chance to have some pancakes for breakfast and build a number of different crafts to take home with them. The most important part of the whole thing of course, was getting to meet santa. The breakfast had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic which made the return this year even more special.
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami Senior Center holds craft show

MIAMI, Okla. – Some folks in Miami had the opportunity to beat the supply chain situation and get some holiday shopping done with instant results. The Miami Senior Center hosted the second annual craft fair today. There were sixteen vendors on hand offering a number of unique and one-of-a-kind must haves for the holiday season. Organizers say it’s a great way for crafters to get together and let the community get some special gifts for their loved ones.
MIAMI, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Thanksgiving holiday COVID numbers are in

NEOSHO, Mo. – We’re nearly two weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and Coronavirus case numbers for that time are starting to come in. Those numbers are exactly what local health officials expected, they are up, compared to the last few weeks. We saw increases in nearly every county in our area. According to data from the Missouri and Kansas state health agency websites, Joplin saw 47 new cases, Jasper County saw 74 new cases, Newton County saw 19, and Crawford County saw 97 new cases, though their data is from a slightly more open period than Missouri.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Columbus Farmer’s Market holds annual ‘holiday market’

COLUMBUS, Kan. – The Columbus Farmer’s Market was the place to be Saturday as it kicked off the annual ‘holiday market.’. Vendors from across the area brought goods to meet the holiday needs of residents. Things they brought included specialty food items and unique gift choices. Children also had the opportunity to decorate cookies and make an ornament to take home. Of course, vendors have been looking forward to this day for quite some time.
COLUMBUS, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (12/6/21)

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The ice queen and her little sister make a stop in Pittsburg on Sunday to bring some holiday cheer to area kids. Elsa and Anna came by the fun zone depot to meet their fans and take some photos as well. In addition to getting to meet the princesses, kids got to play of course and there was face painting, temporary tattoos and even the option to get rainbow hair color. Elsa and Anna say this is what being a princess is all about.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Christmas Parade judges and parking

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Christmas parade is nearing and the judges, parking and alternate routes are announced. This year’s theme is Cruisin’ to Christmas. Watch more than 85 entries roll down Main Street on Tuesday, December 7. At 6:00 pm, a color guard will lead the parade starting at...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
365
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy