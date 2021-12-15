ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Suspect charged with capital murder following discovery of missing 5-year-old’s body in Alabama

By Chuck Williams
KSN News
KSN News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hy2vW_0dN16pRh00

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A five-year-old girl has been found dead in Phenix City, less than a day after she was reported missing from Columbus on Dec. 13, 2021. According to investigators, Kamarie Holland was murdered , and a suspect in her brutal murder is in custody.

The investigation into the disappearance and murder of Holland crosses state lines and happened quickly. It began in Columbus, Ga., Monday morning as a missing person and ended late that night as a murder in Phenix City, Ala. Initially, the case was worked as a missing child and kidnapping case on the Georgia side by Columbus police. Then, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office picked it up as a murder case.

Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom
  • Kamarie Holland

Holland was reported missing in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The little girl was reported to have been last seen on Bowman Street in Columbus. The Columbus Police Department issued a missing person alert early Monday morning, and it was canceled late Monday night.

According to investigators, the little girl’s body was found just before 11 p.m., the same day she was reported missing, inside an abandoned home in Phenix City, in the 1100 block of 15th Avenue.

The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, around twelve hours after discovering Holland’s body, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in connection to her murder.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams has been arrested and is being held in the Russell County Jail. Williams is facing capital murder charges following the discovery of Holland’s body.

Authorities say that Williams knew Holland’s mother but did not describe the nature of the relationship.

Williams was taken into custody for Holland’s murder at the Bambo Motel on Opelika Road.

During a news conference, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said investigators believe the child was sexually assaulted and died of asphyxiation; the state or process of being deprived of oxygen, which can result in unconsciousness or death. She was pronounced dead around 11 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021, at the abandoned house where her body was found.

Taylor said heart-wrenching cases like this one are the ones that haunt investigators for the rest of their lives.

“Well, it started as a missing five-year-old, and it’s ended with the death of a five-year-old and the sexual abuse of a five-year-old. So it’s extremely difficult. I don’t care who you are,” said Taylor. “I’ve been in this business for 35 years, and it never is easy to watch a case like this or to even have to investigate it. And if somebody tells you that it is, they need to get out of the business.”

The investigation continues in both Columbus and Russell County. Investigators say Holland’s body has been sent for autopsy.

Williams is scheduled to appear in a Russell County courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Previous reports

Dec. 13: Missing five-year-old in Columbus Dec. 13: Columbus Police cancel alert for missing child, Kamarie Holland Dec. 14: Body of missing 5-year-old found. Suspect in custody Dec. 14: Suspect in 5-year-old’s murder appears in court, updates from inside the courtroom Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Russell County, AL
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Alabama State
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
KSN News

3 arrests made in Winfield shooting that injured 2

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — Winfield Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday following a fight in the parking lot of Casey General Store. It happened around 2 a.m. in the 200 block of E. 9th Ave. Austin Ingram, 25, and R’reonte Mangum, 18, who are both from Winfield, were transported to separate hospitals and […]
WINFIELD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Missing Person#Wrbl#The Bambo Motel
KSN News

Quick thinking deputy helps woman hit by train in Parsons

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a quick-thinking deputy with saving the life of a woman who was struck by a train in southeastern Kansas on Sunday, Dec. 19. In a Facebook post, the Labette County sheriff’s office said that Deputy Gabe Vitt was in Parsons when he heard dispatchers tell emergency crews that […]
PARSONS, KS
KSN News

2 dead after crash in Texas Sunday morning

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County, Texas, Sunday morning. Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage. In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to […]
TEXAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas law enforcement agencies to start ‘Taking Down DUIs’ Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The traffic enforcement campaign, ‘Taking Down DUI,’ starts Sunday, Dec. 26 and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 2. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol, among other law enforcement agencies across the state, will participate in the campaign. According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, the New Year’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Credit card skimming devices found on Wellington gas pumps

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wellington Police Department is investigating the report of two internal gas pump skimming devices. The department said the devices were found at a convenience store. The department is working with the store to identify those responsible for installing the skimmers. In addition, the department said to check your credit […]
WELLINGTON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
KSN News

$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Joplin home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence … but they say this isn’t the first time for the home. Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts. At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with […]
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy