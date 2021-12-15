ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl Odds: Bucs, Chiefs Back In Front

Field Level Media
 6 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs have experienced some turbulence through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season but are back where they were in September – atop the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay has won four consecutive games to reach 10-3 – equal to Green Bay and Arizona in the NFC. The Bucs are also being offered at +425 by BetMGM to win the Super Bowl, slightly shorter than the +600 odds they had at the sportsbook through the first three weeks of the season.

Kansas City has won six straight, pulling even with New England and Tennessee at 9-4 in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Chiefs, who were also being offered at +600 in mid-September, are now listed at +550 by BetMGM.

Kansas City has pulled ahead of Tampa Bay at MaximBet, where the Chiefs are +500 and the Bucs are +600.

“We took a lot of sharp action on the Chiefs when they were struggling at the start of the season and had odds as high as 13-1,” said Lenny Estrin, head of MaximBet trading. “The Chiefs are our largest liability at this point, and they’re absolutely humming with the defense showing signs of life so they are at the top of our futures board, for now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYztq_0dN16bKl00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Plenty Of Contenders

Both teams ahead of the Packers and Patriots at +700 at both sportsbooks, while the Cardinals are +900 at BetMGM and +750 at MaximBet. Arizona lost on Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams opened the season at +2000 at BetMGM but were +800 after reeling off three consecutive victories to open the season. They are now being offered at +1000 as they sit a game behind the Cardinals in the NFC West.

The NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys are being offered at +1200 after opening the season at +2500. Going in the opposite direction are the Buffalo Bills, who were +900 in mid-September but have now slid to +1600 after consecutive losses.

Super Bowl Odds (BetMGM)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +425
  • Kansas City Chiefs: +550
  • Green Bay Packers: +700
  • New England Patriots: +700
  • Arizona Cardinals: +900
  • Los Angeles Rams: +1000
  • Dallas Cowboys: +1200
  • Buffalo Bills: +1600
  • Tennessee Titans: +2000
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +2500
  • Baltimore Ravens: +3000
  • San Francisco 49ers: +3000
  • Indianapolis Colts: +3500
  • Cleveland Browns: +4000
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +5000
  • Minnesota Vikings: +1000
  • Philadelphia Eagles: +10000
  • Denver Broncos: +15000

–Field Level Media (@FieldLevelMedia)

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides update on availability of Chris Jones, Willie Gay, Josh Gordon

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid is back in the building at 1 Arrowhead Drive after playing the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. Chiefs players won’t join Reid until Tuesday, so there were no injury updates from the head coach to start the week. He was, however, asked about the players who are currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and the potential for their availability against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16.
NFL
FanSided

An open apology to Frank Clark and Kansas City Chiefs defense

Expectations were at an all-time high when the Kansas City Chiefs started the season in September. Coming off of two straight Super Bowl appearances, fans and experts alike expected the Chiefs to dominate offensively and make yet another deep playoff run. While the games were entertaining to begin, it became abundantly clear that the defense was on pace to be historically bad.
NFL
Field Level Media

