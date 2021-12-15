ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Y.O.C. receives bleachers that will benefit mission of serving the community

By Carney Porter, Dylan Jimenez
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls is receiving a contribution that will benefit its mission of serving teens in the area.

Wichita Falls Sober Living and Patterson Auto Group donated 12 sets of bleachers to the center.

Something as simple as seating opens many doors for the Y.O.C. giving it a chance to serve more of the youth in the community and provide opportunities that could impact their futures.

Christmas came early for the Youth Opportunity Center.

“This place doesn’t look like much at all, but man, we done came a long way already,” Y.O.C. Executive Director Madeline Chappell said.

Chappell said this generous gift will increase the amount of people they are able to serve.

“The main thing is seating. I mean any time we have events, that’s one of the main things and out here you know we’ve got grass you can bring your chairs out but there’s nothing like having plenty of seating for people and especially kids,” Chappell said.

Chappell said the center didn’t qualify for any of the COVID relief funding, forcing her to close its doors for six months.

Now that she is able to re-open, she said she has received a variety of contributions from Wichitans in the past several months, making a huge difference to the organization.

“Most of these other centers, the Boys and Girls Club, Y.M.C.A., I mean they have funding, they have funding. One thing breaks, oh they got it. You know it ain’t nothing for them to be able to do that. We haven’t had none of that,” Chappell said.

Despite the adversity this program has experienced, Chappell said she is more determined than ever to help better the futures of kids in need of guidance.

“I don’t care, you know, what trouble you’ve gotten into, you know, where you’re at, what your family looks like, none of that matters, you know you walk into the Y.O.C. It’s a brand new start, it’s a new opportunity, whichever way you want to go,” Chappell said.

A domino effect of giving that affects everyone in the best way.

“I can’t wait. Everything is just coming together so nice,” Chappell said.

Coming together to brighten the futures of the next generation.

The Y.O.C. will officially open in January and will offer many different classes, events and programs for any teen or young adult looking for a helping hand.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

