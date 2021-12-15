ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

David Houston obit

KOLO TV Reno
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStormy weather will continue, as another system brings heavy Sierra snow and valley snow showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. While more larger storms are not expected, the pattern will stay unsettled...

www.kolotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

2 Storms On The Way To Southern California Could Make It A Soggy Christmas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like a wet Christmas. Forecasters say Southern California could get the gift of rain and snow this week with not just one, but two storms on the way. A Pacific storm that taps into the atmospheric river is brewing and could bring widespread rain into Southern California Wednesday night into Thursday, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee. The valleys could get as much as three inches of rain, while the foothills and mountains could see up to five inches. Wondering how much rain #SoCal could potentially receive next week??? Well, here's the current expected rainfall...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What is a derecho?

Multiple tornadoes and thunderstorms that struck the Great Plains and upper Midwest on Dec. 15 were the result of a rare event called a derecho, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. It was the first on record in December in the United States WHAT IS A DERECHO?A derecho is often described as an inland hurricane.According to the National Weather Service the term comes from the Spanish word “derechos” to mean “direct” or “straight ahead" and was first used in 1888 by a chemist and professor of physical sciences.The storm has no eye and its powerful...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Cancer#Stormy Weather#Sierra
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Very Mild Finish To Fall, Even Warmer Start To Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – The final day of fall on Monday will be unusually mild again for mid-December. High temperatures will reach at least 60 degrees for most neighborhoods in the Denver metro area and Tuesday should be even warmer. After an official high temperature of 61 degrees in Denver on Sunday, the average temperature this month is now up to 40.2 degrees which is a whopping 8.7 degrees above normal for the final month of the year. (source: CBS) If the month were to have ended on Sunday, it would be the fifth warmest December on record in Denver since 1872. (source: CBS) The ranking will...
DENVER, CO
Axios

Rain, snow to hit West Coast as drought continues

Heavy rain and snow are forecasted this week to hit the West Coast, where states are enduring a heavy drought, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that the state is facing "its worst drought since the late 1800s." While the precipitation will help address it, it will not be enough to entirely fix it.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chicago Tribune

Still no snow in the forecast. Tuesday Chicago will likely pass the mark for the latest 1st measurable snow of the season.

Chicago will likely break a record on Tuesday for the latest first measurable snow of the cold-weather season, according to forecasters. On Monday (barring an unexpected heavy snow late in the day), Chicago tied the record, which dates back to Dec. 20, 2012. There is no snow in the forecast until possibly well beyond Christmas. There has been some snow so far this season. But instead of having ...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
KOLO TV Reno

Calendar and mug sales help WCSO K9 Unit

Stormy weather will return late Tuesday and last through the holiday weekend. Carry chains in the Sierra and expect road controls, closures, and delays. Valley snow is possible by Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. -Jeff.
PETS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy