The Experience, Richmond: Anaviv’s Christmas Feast

The Christmas season is upon us. There is only one week before Christmas. Did you know that Christmas is short for Christ’s Mass which was a special Catholic Mass in the “dead of winter” celebrating the birth of Jesus? During this Mass, a special red wine is used in this celebration. We celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in many ways this Christmas, including serving wines during our Christmas feast along with the raising of a glass of wine as a toast to friends, family and our Lord. Wine is always a good thing to celebrate with and is meant to be shared. Pairing wines with foods is always a good thing. We know that local foods always pair best with local wines. Texas has more than its share of award-winning wines with thousands, of medals earned for Texas wines in the last two years. In the recent Houston Rodeo Uncorked wine judging, Texas wines earned 504 medals including 15 Double Gold Medals and 80 Gold Medals. During this pandemic, it is nice to know some things are normal.

