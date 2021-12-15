ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Man arrested for allegedly trafficking large amount of drugs into Henderson

By Aaron Chatman
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police tell us they arrested Tyrell J. Culley, 23, for an attempted delivery of a large amount of illegal drugs from Indiana into Henderson.

Police suspect the drugs contained high-grade marijuana and fentanyl.

Detectives tell us they located Culley in a parking lot exiting his vehicle when they approached him and made contact. According to police reports, the takedown resulted in seizure of approximately half-a-pound of high-grade marijuana, two packages of pills suspected to contain fentanyl and $2,000.

Curry is being charged with:

  1. Trafficking controlled substance
  2. Importing carfentanil, fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives
  3. Trafficking in marijuana

HPD says Curry was transported and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center with no bond.

