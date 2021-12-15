ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, IN

Burnettsville man shot in arm by son after chasing him with 2×4, police say

By Matt Christy
FOX59
 6 days ago

BURNETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 50-year-old man is in the hospital after a dispute with his son led to him being shot in the arm.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred around 12:11 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in north-central Carroll County near N 300 W and West Towpath Road.

Police reported the man had been allegedly chasing his son with a 2×4 board prior to the shooting. The son told officers he had attempted to leave but his father continued pursuing him and struck his van as he was trying to drive away.

The son reportedly told police his father continued his physical confrontation prompting him to pull out a .45 caliber handgun and shoot his father in the arm.

Police said the 50-year-old man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made relating to the shooting. Police said the son originally drove away from the residence after the shooting but stopped and cooperated with police as officers arrived on scene.

A report will be filed with the Carroll County prosecuting attorney who will review the case and determine any potential criminal charges.

