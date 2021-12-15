Majority of Bowling Green's fatalities from two families

Of the 15 fatalities from the tornado in Bowling Green, 11 all lived inside three homes on Moss Creek Avenue. Seven of them were children. "They were just good people," said their next-door neighbor Anna Young.

The Besic Family lost one adult and four children. Two of the children were just infants. The Brown family next door lost two adults and three children.

Here's the list of Bowling Green fatalities according to the Warren County Coroner's Office:



Cory Scott – 27-year-old male located at a residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield, Kentucky.

Mae F. White – 77-year-old female located at a residence on Hillridge Court.

Victoria Smith – 64-year-old female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Rachel Brown – 36-year-old female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Steven Brown – 35-year-old female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Nariah Cayshelle Brown – 16-year-old female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Nolynn Brown – Juvenile male located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Nyles Brown – 4-year-old male located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Alisa Besic – Adult female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Selmir Besic – Juvenile male located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Elma Besic – Juvenile female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Samantha Besic – Infant female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Alma Besic – Infant female located near a residence on Moss Creek Avenue.

Robert Williams, Jr. – 65-year-old male death at Skyline Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in the storm.

Say Meh – 42-year-old female death at The Medical Center at Bowling Green as a result of injuries sustained in the storm.

"Knowing you’re not going to see your neighbors no more. Knowing that that baby soon to be a year old in February is now dead. And one of the little girls, she was so pretty. Both of them was just beautiful little girls," said Young of the Besic family.

She says they were the kind of neighbors you dream of having, lost in a nightmare of a storm. "I wouldn’t have traded them neighbors for nobody," said Young. "The pain’s just now really set in on me because I had blocked everything out. What we’ve been through, unless they’ve been through this they don’t know what we’re going through."

There's no word yet if any of the fatalities have funeral arrangements in place.

