Infineon Technologies has announced the launch of the new AIROC Bluetooth LE and 802.15.4 family to help companies quickly bring low-power, high-performing Matter products to market. Matter is a new reliable IoT compatibility standard created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly Zigbee Alliance), whose members have come together from across industries to transform the future of connectivity. They want to simplify the purchasing process, expand the smart home category to more retailers, and lower operational costs.

