ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

‘Shocked and upset’: Queens pizzeria in danger of closing after nearly five decades

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6vO0_0dN13mDn00

BAYSIDE, QUEENS — It’s been a staple in the Bayside community for nearly 50 years. And soon, customers will have to savor that last slice.

Anna Sapienza, owner of Jack’s Pizza & Pasta in The Bay Terrace Open-Air Shopping Center, will have to vacate soon because her lease is not being renewed, and many in the community are hoping the landmark is not down for the count.

Anna feels bittersweet watching her employees work behind the counter.

“Too bad it won’t be for long,” she said.

Tuesday was the first day in nearly two years that the 83-year-old stepped foot inside her second home. She’s been away due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“All my boys are very good workers,” she said, watching her employees work. “That’s what they’re here for — to help me and make me happy.”

The pizzeria has been running for nearly five decades and Anna’s husband, Jack Sapienza, opened the store in 1972. They married in Palermo, Italy when they were young.

Anna took over the place once Jack passed away 15 years ago.

Debra Weinstein, a customer, told PIX11 News that she’s heartbroken by the developments.

“[I’m] shocked and upset and sad,” Weinstein said. “We come here every week. This is a staple in the community.”

Anna’s daughter, Laura Sapienza, practically grew up in the shop and claims it could have been handled differently.

“It was never a moment of humanity,” Laura said. “There was never inclusiveness, which I think is what’s going wrong in the world.”

Customers are now greeted by a big yellow sign in the window informing them of their final weeks.

If they’re lucky, they’ll get to reminisce with Anna, who spoke with a longtime 91-year-old customer about how he used to sit at the middle table “all the time.”

“You know what they say in Italian?” Anna asked. “The big fish eats the little fish. I’m the little fish and they’re the big fish.”

Laura said that they’ll be closing their doors sometime next month, but also said not count them out just yet. They have something else in store — and you can bet there will be pizza.

Cord Meyer, the development company, sent a statement to PIX11 News:

“Jack’s Pizzeria has refused to meet its financial obligations. Their lease expired in September 2020, but in acknowledgment of their long history, we agreed to let them stay until the end of 2021 and offered them generous rent concessions. We are disappointed that our relationship with Jack’s has been mischaracterized. If a tenant refuses to meet agreed upon obligations, we need to focus on ensuring that the Bay Terrace remains a vibrant shopping center.”

Laura told PIX11 News that they were paying rent to Cord Meyer at a discounted rate because of the pandemic, but claim they agreed to eventually backpay what was missing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 6

Enid Salvo
6d ago

NYC needs all our small businesses... It's a shame to see even one business close....What about the employees.? Merry 🎄 Christmas...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Guide dogs head home with new owners in time for Christmas

SMITHTOWN, NY — Three visually impaired adults left Long Island this week with a Christmas present they will never forget. They returned to their homes across the country with new guide dog companions after the pups completed their training. But what goes into becoming a guide dog trainer? The Guide Dog Foundation on Long Island […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
PIX11

See it: Dolphins swim alongside boat in Flushing Bay, Queens

FLUSHING BAY, Queens — The NYPD had a run-in with some unusual holiday tourists over the weekend. Video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a pod of dolphins checking out an NYPD Harbor Unit boat in Flushing Bay off the northern coast of Queens. Dolphin sightings are not as rare as you may think for […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
City
Bayside, NY
PIX11

Broadway’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ closes its doors as COVID cases rise, ending its run

NEW YORK — Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill” announced it will not return to the Great White Way, and instead of reopening after a COVID-prompted closure, it will shut down completely. “We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ story,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Hamilton,’ ‘Aladdin’ Broadway shows canceled through Christmas due to COVID-19

NEW YORK – Two popular Broadway shows in New York City have canceled performances until after Christmas due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. “Hamilton” announced Monday performances for the week have been canceled. More information on upcoming performances will be announced as soon as possible. The Broadway show had also canceled several shows last week. “Aladdin,” […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#What Was Missing#Food Drink#Jack S Pizza Pasta#Pix11 News#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
PIX11

2 hurt when fire breaks out in Brooklyn shops: FDNY

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least two people were hurt after flames broke out overnight in the first-floor businesses of a mixed-use building in Brooklyn, according o the FDNY. Fire officials said a call came in just before 2 a.m. Monday for a fire on the first floor of the four-story building at 5919 Seventh […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Having a wedding during a COVID surge: a new normal

NEW YORK — “Here we go again!” So-called COVID brides and grooms are feeling the stress, once again, amid a current surge. Couples who have already postponed their special days from last year until now are currently struggling with a new rise in cases. But despite the spike, wedding experts and doctors say this time […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Candy Cane Candidate’ star Jacky Lai talks Lifetime holiday movie

It looks like you can go home again. However, expect to run into old friend, and rivals. Actress Jacky Lai joined the PIX11 Morning News to tell us all about “Candy Cane Candidate,” her new holiday movie for Lifetime. Lai told us what it was like filming the Christmas-themed movie in the middle of the […]
MOVIES
PIX11

Fire breaks out in compactor room of Fox News building: FDNY

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Less than two weeks after a tall Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in Midtown was set ablaze, a fire broke out in the building’s trash compactor room late Sunday night, officials said. The FDNY said a call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for a fire in a compactor room […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly shot while on train in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man pulled out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shot a subway rider on Saturday, police said. The shooter had argued with the 28-year-old victim while on the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. The unidentified shooter fled after opening fire and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy