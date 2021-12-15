ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China cbank injects 500 bln yuan via medium-term loans, rate unchanged -statement

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China’s central bank injected funds through medium-term loans into the financial system on Wednesday, while keeping the interest rate unchanged for the 20th month in a row.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 500 billion yuan ($78.5 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95% from previous operations.

The PBOC’s earlier decision to lower banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) also came into effect, freeing 1.2 trillion yuan worth of long-term fund, the central bank said in an online statement.

The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system, offseting the same amount of such short-term liquidity operations due on Wednesday.

