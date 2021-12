T-Mobile, together with 5G Open Innovation Lab and CoMotion has announced a new collaboration today. With this new partnership, hardware startups will be able to develop, test, and deploy new prototypes, products and services powered by T-Mobile’s 5G network. The partnership is banking on the facilities available at CoMotion Labs on the UW campus, where the hardware startup ecosystem can get its support from. This is the first facility in the region that is equipped with a 5G hardware incubator.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO