Ashland, MA

Hybrid - Bio/Memoir Book Club: Read 'The 13th Gift' by Joanne Huist Smith *For Adults

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this month's Biography/Memoir Book Club we'll be discussing "The 13th Gift: A True Story of a Christmas Miracle" by Joanne Huist Smith. Join the conversation as we discuss "a heartwarming Christmas story...

unewsonline.com

Best Books of 2021 to Gift

The holidays are fast approaching, and that means it’s time to start thinking of what to gift to friends, family, or even yourself. Here are some of the best books of 2021 to give this holiday season. “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir. From the author of “The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
waitsburgtimes.com

Weller Library Library Book Club reads:

New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sparks returns with a book in the tradition of his best-selling books Dear John and The Lucky One. The story follows an injured Navy doctor, Trevor, to his family home. He returns to a dilapidated cabin he inherited from his grandfather to regroup from devastating injuries sustained in Afghanistan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coppelltx.gov

Page Turners Book Club

This month we are discussing Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know by Malcolm Gladwell. This program is for adults 18 and up.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kzmu.org

Books That Become Life Experiences – Radio Book Club

The atmospheric pleasures of wintertime reading are top of the mind for KZMU’s Radio Book Club hosts this month. A few extra hours of darkness, a good cup of tea and a fireplace (real flames optional) is a great recipe for literary transformation. Hear their latest reviews and mentions, from gothic novels to travel stories and cookbooks, as well as the notable work of fiction sparking renewed interest in the genre for one host. Plus, a few stories about books creating life experiences. Tune in!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ashland, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
peachtree-city.org

Cozy Talk Book Club

December's book pick is Six Geese A-Slaying by Donna Andrews. Join Library Assistant Susan C. for a new monthly Cozy Talk Book Club! Patrons will meet to discuss your next favorite Cozy Mystery read. Registration required. Register at https://peachtreecitylibrary.eventbrite.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
rossford.com

Read-aloud books debut at library

Some of the youngest readers at Rossford Public Library can now enjoy picture books and audiobooks–combined in one. “They are called Wonderbooks, and they’re basically a read aloud mechanism in front of the book,” explained Kristine Goldsmith, interim director of the library. She said the library is excited to offer a new form of media for young patrons and their families. “It’s fun to read…
ROSSFORD, OH
Wicked Local

Favorite holiday books for adults and children. Read. Listen. Enjoy

What books are favorites this holiday season? We asked the librarians at the Swampscott Public Library what adults and children are checking out. These are all widely available, and although some of them have some twists and turns and a bump here or there, they promise to fill your holiday with joy.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
coppelltx.gov

Diverse Book Club

The Diverse Book Club is a teen-led group that creates a space where peers can discuss books that feature diverse experiences. Discussing diverse books includes talking about social issues such as race, socioeconomic class, identity, LBGTQIA+, mental health, and physical ability/health. The group is led by a New Tech High senior. It's recommended for teens in 9th-12th grade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

A good read: Members of 50-year-old book club suggest titles for your reading list

Book clubs come and book clubs go, but the Monday Book Club has stayed for about 50 years. Except that it hasn’t always been the Monday Book Club. It started as the Friday Morning Book Club, and over the years it has moved to afternoons or evenings, brunch or salad suppers and other days of the week, said Pat Brinegar, who started the club with a friend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

25 holiday gifts under $25: Presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

When it comes to shopping for holiday presents, it's the thought that counts, of course - but finding an amazing holiday gift under $25 is something we can all appreciate. We've found amazing holiday gifts from brands like Lululemon, Coach and Skims, and your favorite stores, too, from Target to Nordstrom - and they all come in at $25 or less.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Christmas May Not Be Holly Or Jolly For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Christmastime brings many things — cold weather, chestnuts roasting, and Mariah Carey, to name a few — but despite the cheeriness many people feel during this time of year, others may have a more difficult time getting into the holiday spirit. Since Capricorn season is still in full swing, this earthy cardinal sign energy is pushing many zodiac signs to prioritize their goals and ambitions as the year comes to an end, but not everyone enjoys the Saturnian energy of this season. In fact, Christmas 2021 will be the worst for these unlucky zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius — because their energy differs strongly from the disciplined, structured energy of Capricorn.
LIFESTYLE
Closer Weekly

Freda Payne’s Son Is Her Heart and Soul! Meet the Singers Only Child Gregory Abbott Jr.

Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

5 new books to read this week

December delights include new cosy crime books and guides on how to improve your mornings…. 1. A Will To Kill by RV Raman is published in paperback by Pushkin Vertigo, priced £8.99 (ebook £5.83). Available now. Fans of the film Knives Out and Agatha Christie novels will love...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

