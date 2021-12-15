TestEquity Becomes an Authorized Distributor for Aim-TTi in North America

Lexus has made the announcement that 100% of its vehicle sales in North America would come from battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030. The goal is to have 1 million BEV sales worldwide by that time and eventually only sell BEVs globally by 2035. It sounds like an ambitious plan for a brand that currently does not sell a single BEV. But Lexus has laid out an overview of the manufacturer’s strategy.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO