TestEquity Becomes an Authorized Distributor for Aim-TTi in North America
TestEquity is now an authorized distributor of Aim-TTi testing and measurement products throughout the North American market. Thurlby Thandar Instruments Ltd (Aim-TTi) is a U.K.-based electronic testing instrument manufacturer known for producing high-quality power supplies, function generators, and RF instruments. With its innovative product designs and manufacturing processes, Aim-TTi sets the...www.everythingrf.com
