ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

TestEquity Becomes an Authorized Distributor for Aim-TTi in North America

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTestEquity is now an authorized distributor of Aim-TTi testing and measurement products throughout the North American market. Thurlby Thandar Instruments Ltd (Aim-TTi) is a U.K.-based electronic testing instrument manufacturer known for producing high-quality power supplies, function generators, and RF instruments. With its innovative product designs and manufacturing processes, Aim-TTi sets the...

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythingrf.com

Akoustis Receives Purchase Order to Develop a 5G Mobile XBAW Filter

Akoustis, an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, has announced that it received a purchase order from a new tier-1 module maker customer for the development of a 5G mobile XBAW filter. Akoustis plans to help develop...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Paying Large Companies in America

The Great Resignation – which has seen millions of Americans quitting their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic – is not yet fully understood. According to several surveys, those resigning often cite wanting more flexible work hours and the possibility of working remotely as the main reasons for leaving their jobs – but the search for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
everythingrf.com

AmpliTech Completes Acquisition of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group - a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications - has announced that it has completed the purchase of the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials - a global specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, CA.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distributor#Tti#Electronics#Testequity#North American
cryptoslate.com

Former electronics store, RadioShack, pivots fully into DeFi

A century-old company, RadioShack, formerly RadioShack Corporations, has confirmed a complete u-turn into the burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi), a crypto niche specialized in offering services similar to traditional finance through blockchain technology. RadioShack turns to DeFi. Tai Lopez, the Executive Chairman of the venture, had previously hinted at this on...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Vodeo Games staff becomes first unionized game studio in North America

Today leadership from Vodeo Games has formally recognized the formation of Vodeo Workers United to become the first certified game studio union in North America. The union, which was formed with the Communications Workers of America, says that it will represent all eligible employees across the entirety of job positions: those who are remote, contractors, and working throughout the US and Canada.
LABOR ISSUES
insurancebusinessmag.com

Zurich North America names head of sustainability underwriting

Zurich North America has announced the appointment of Mark Way as head of sustainability underwriting. Way (pictured above) will report to Chief Underwriting Officer Brandon Fick and will serve as a member of the company’s technical underwriting leadership team. In his new role, Way leads Zurich’s newly formed Office...
BUSINESS
AutoGuide.com

Lexus Aims to be Fully Electric by 2030 in North America

Lexus has made the announcement that 100% of its vehicle sales in North America would come from battery electric vehicles (BEV) by 2030. The goal is to have 1 million BEV sales worldwide by that time and eventually only sell BEVs globally by 2035. It sounds like an ambitious plan for a brand that currently does not sell a single BEV. But Lexus has laid out an overview of the manufacturer’s strategy.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
helpnetsecurity.com

Imperva appoints Marty Overman as SVP, North America

Imperva hires Marty Overman as Senior Vice President, North America. Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Scott Lovett, she will develop new initiatives to expand the customer base, and aggressively scale and accelerate the growth of the region through strategic partnerships and multi-channel distribution. “Marty is known for cultivating results-driven teams...
BUSINESS
kaspersky.com

A transparent move in North America

At the tail end of 2017, Eugene Kaspersky made a bold announcement: that we would be launching our Global Transparency Initiative. The program has since given our prospective customers, governments, and partners the unprecedented ability to inspect our source code. Trust in cybersecurity being vital, the company knew transparency needed...
SWITZERLAND
progressivegrocer.com

UNFI Appoints Leader of Fulfillment Network for North America

To support the current and future needs of its fulfillment network, United Natural Foods Inc., (UNFI) has appointed Mark Bushway its new chief supply chain officer effective Jan. 3, 2022. Bushway, who is currently president of UNFI’s Atlantic region, will take on leadership of the company’s fulfillment network across North America, consisting of 56 distribution centers serving more than 30,000 customer locations.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

WESCO Joins Standards Organization ETIM North America

ETIM North America (NA) announced Dec. 9 that WESCO, a global supply chain solutions and distribution company, joined the product classification standards organization. WESCO is a Fortune 500 supply chain solutions company specializing in electrical and electronic, communications and security, and utility and broadband distribution solutions to keep our world running and advancing. WESCO supports customers in more than 50 countries to build, connect, power and protect the world.
BUSINESS
bizwest.com

Swisslog names new North America marketing chief

WESTMINSTER — Swisslog Healthcare, which provides technology combining pharmacy and transport automation in health care, has named Amanda Costanzi as head of marketing and communications in North America. Register today for the 2022 Book of Lists Launch Party!. BizWest will unveil the 2022 Book of Lists at a special...
BUSINESS
ICIS Chemical Business

North America Polymer Markets

Expectations of stability returning to commodity polymer markets were upended by the February winter storm that wreaked havoc on Texas and the US Gulf Coast. The aftermath of this storm has exacerbated an already-tight supply situation, prompting concerns that production issues will dominate the 2021 marketplace. Our experts provide intelligence...
ECONOMY
ptonline.com

SABIC Selects Bamberger Polymers as Distributor for Americas

Bamberger Polymers (Jericho, N.Y.) has been named by SABIC as an authorized distributor for for its engineering thermoplastics and polyolefins in the Americas. In a release, SABIC said this deal will expand its market presence for these product lines by tapping into Bamberger’s marketing and distribution network in the Americas.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Kraft Heinz creating North America Zone

PITTSBURGH – The Kraft Heinz Co. is planning to combine its Canadian and US business units to create the North America Zone. The goal of the restructuring is to improve the agility of the unit’s innovation efforts and operations in the region, according to the company. Once completed...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Mitsubishi Celebrating 40 Years in North America

Mitsubishi has been in the U.S. for four decades. The Japanese automaker plans to mark the occasion in variety of ways, most notably with special Anniversary Editions of its top-selling Outlander, which will combine special features and badging, and offer a “special” value price, the company noted. Company...
BUSINESS
insurancebusinessmag.com

BHSI taps life sciences head for North America

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced that it has promoted Angela Meyer to head of life sciences in North America. Meyer previously served as head of life sciences for the Southeastern region of the US. “Angela has played a major role in building our North American life sciences portfolio...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

North America Adds 9 More Rigs

The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week. North America added nine more rigs week on week, according to the latest rotary rig count from Baker Hughes, which was released on December 3. The U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week by adding two land rigs and dropping...
INDUSTRY
pymnts.com

Clara Becomes Latin America’s Fastest Unicorn

The Mexico City-based spend management platform Clara announced its launch in Brazil Monday (Dec. 6), an occasion marked by $70 million in new funding and a $1 billion valuation. As the company noted in its press release, that valuation comes just eight months after Clara’s launch, making it the fastest...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy