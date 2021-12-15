ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYPD: Beware of pickpockets near Manhattan holiday attractions

By Nicole Johnson
PIX11
PIX11
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9POP_0dN1292c00

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — That big Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center isn’t only an attraction for tourists; pickpockets flock to it, too.

Police arrested five people in two hours last week after getting complaints about pickpocketing. A team of plainclothes officers are now blending in throughout Midtown looking to stop thieves in their tracks.

NYPD officials remind tourists and New Yorkers alike to stay vigilant this time of year, especially near holiday attractions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

‘This is hell’: Long lines for COVID testing persist in NYC

NEW YORK — New Yorkers continue to face long lines and wait times for COVID-19 testing amid an alarming spike in cases across the five boroughs just days before Christmas. Videos of long lines in Manhattan, some spanning several city blocks, were shared on social media over the weekend. Meanwhile, a woman posted footage of […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

See it: Dolphins swim alongside boat in Flushing Bay, Queens

FLUSHING BAY, Queens — The NYPD had a run-in with some unusual holiday tourists over the weekend. Video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a pod of dolphins checking out an NYPD Harbor Unit boat in Flushing Bay off the northern coast of Queens. Dolphin sightings are not as rare as you may think for […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Video: Employee chases after man who stole $5K from Brooklyn store

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn – A woman was knocked to the ground after she chased a man who took thousands of dollars from a store in Brooklyn Thursday night, police said. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. inside of Zhenda Trading, a small store in the basement of a building along 56th street and Ninth Avenue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Manhattan, NY
PIX11

Fire breaks out in compactor room of Fox News building: FDNY

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Less than two weeks after a tall Christmas tree outside the News Corp. building in Midtown was set ablaze, a fire broke out in the building’s trash compactor room late Sunday night, officials said. The FDNY said a call came in just after 9:30 p.m. for a fire in a compactor room […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New suspect images: Man shot multiple times aboard Brooklyn subway

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Tuesday released new surveillance images of a man accused of pulling out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shooting a subway rider over the weekend. Police said the alleged gunman got into an argument with the 28-year-old victim aboard the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Midtown Manhattan#Pickpocketing#Weather#New Yorkers#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Man repeatedly shot while on train in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A man pulled out a gun on an A train and repeatedly shot a subway rider on Saturday, police said. The shooter had argued with the 28-year-old victim while on the subway near Pitkin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 3 p.m., officials said. The unidentified shooter fled after opening fire and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan church holds vaccination event amid COVID spike

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — City health officials have urged unvaccinated New Yorkers to get the shot and vaccinated residents to get boosters amid a spike in COVID cases. Catholic Charities, which is focusing on neighborhoods with low vaccination rates in the Bronx and Manhattan, held a vaccination event Sunday inside Saint Elizabeth’s church in Washington […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 hurt when fire breaks out in Brooklyn shops: FDNY

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — At least two people were hurt after flames broke out overnight in the first-floor businesses of a mixed-use building in Brooklyn, according o the FDNY. Fire officials said a call came in just before 2 a.m. Monday for a fire on the first floor of the four-story building at 5919 Seventh […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

How will de Blasio, NYC shorten long COVID testing lines?

NEW YORK — On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged a fact that many New Yorkers have seen firsthand in the last several days: lines for COVID testing citywide are too long. De Blasio announced new measures to help ensure that lines shorten, and said private providers of COVID tests who have contracts with the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Three shot outside Queens shopping plaza; one struck in face: NYPD

ROCHDALE VILLAGE, Queens — Two men were shot in the back and another man was shot in the face outside a Queens plaza Saturday, police said. The shootings happened after 3 p.m. outside of the Rochdale Village Shopping Plaza on Baisley Boulevard, police said. One of the victims was shot in the face, and the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

PIX11

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy