NYPD: Beware of pickpockets near Manhattan holiday attractions

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — That big Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center isn’t only an attraction for tourists; pickpockets flock to it, too.

Police arrested five people in two hours last week after getting complaints about pickpocketing. A team of plainclothes officers are now blending in throughout Midtown looking to stop thieves in their tracks.

NYPD officials remind tourists and New Yorkers alike to stay vigilant this time of year, especially near holiday attractions.

