Spy Car Transforming Agent Intercept Coming to Consoles in Q1 2022

Crossfire X Is Coming To PC and Xbox Series Consoles This Spring. Today is the Game Awards which means a massive celebration of the gaming industry is on its way. Celebrating the creativity and hard work of all the developers who developed and published games in 2021. As is tradition with the Game Awards we have a wealth of new trailers and announcements to be excited for. The upcoming tactical FPS Crossfire X has been a question mark this year, as it was supposed to launch at the end of 2021. Luckily enough, we received an update and it appears the game will be in our hands very soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO