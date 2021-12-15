Spy Car Transforming Agent Intercept Coming to Consoles in Q1 2022

When Forza Horizon 5 debuted last month, it offered players a huge number of stunning licensed cars to choose from. Over the next few weeks, however, that number is set to significantly grow, as 16 more vehicles are coming to the game. The new cars were revealed during Tuesday's Forza Horizon 5: Let's GO! stream. The cars showcased span a number of different manufacturers and years, which should be exciting news for car aficionados. At the very least, these new additions will bolster the game's already impressive line-up of automobiles. The full list can be found below:
Comments / 0