ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Spy Car Transforming Agent Intercept Coming to Consoles in Q1 2022

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgent Intercept is an upcoming arcade action title that takes references from Spy Hunter and is set for a 2022 release. Players will take control of Spectre, a vehicle capable of...

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a console this weekend

Getting in on a PS5 restock this time of year can be messy and frustrating, especially if you've tried a few times and still haven't gotten your hands on a console. The good news is these PS5 restocks have been increasing in frequency -- in fact, there have been multiple massive restocks over the last week, and it's likely we will see more soon. Here are a few quick tips:
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Update 2: All PS5 stock has now sold out. It sold out ridiculously fast once again, maybe lasting just over 30 minutes with disc-only consoles available. It's not all bad news, though. BT has put up various bundles of PS5 stock for anyone that's a customer, while we're also expecting EE to follow in the coming days. To keep up with all of this, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 Restock at Target Ends With Wins for Many

A major new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired at Target this morning. As a whole, Target has been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to new sales of the PS5, but fortunately, it seems like today's latest restock ended up going much better than expected for a number of customers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Xbox Series X#Consoles#Spy Fiction#Claw#Pikpok
thexboxhub.com

OneShot coming to console in 2022

It’s only just around the corner but today the Future Cat and DANGEN Entertainment teams have announced that OneShot will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Nintendo Switch in 2022. Having first launched on PC via Steam in 2016, Oneshot is a top-down puzzler, one...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Afterimage is a stylish hand-drawn Metroidvania coming to consoles and PC in late 2022

Developer Aurogon Shanghai has unveiled hand-drawn fantasy adventure Afterimage, aiming for a late 2022 launch on consoles and PC. The game takes place in a mystical world named Engardin, filled with natural wonders and hidden secrets. As heroine Renee, you’ll be traversing over fifteen hand-drawn environments taking in sights like volcanos, soaring towers and a ruined city. Each region of Afterimage will introduce new mechanics to get to grips with in each area.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Is a New PvE Multiplayer RPG Virtual World Coming to PC, Consoles and Mobile

Games Workshop Group and Nexon have reached a new licensing agreement for Warhammer Age of Sigmar. This agreement is going to allow for the development and publishing of a new Virtual World based on the popular fantasy game franchise mentioned previously. Unfortunately, the terms of the agreement or the release date of this new virtual world have not been disclosed.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Cars
ComicBook

Forza Horizon 5 Reveals New Cars Coming to the Game

When Forza Horizon 5 debuted last month, it offered players a huge number of stunning licensed cars to choose from. Over the next few weeks, however, that number is set to significantly grow, as 16 more vehicles are coming to the game. The new cars were revealed during Tuesday's Forza Horizon 5: Let's GO! stream. The cars showcased span a number of different manufacturers and years, which should be exciting news for car aficionados. At the very least, these new additions will bolster the game's already impressive line-up of automobiles. The full list can be found below:
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Sonic Frontiers coming to console in late 2022

Can you have too much Sonic? For many that’s a question that should never be asked, and it seems that in the last few years SEGA have been looking to cater to that group with a host of Sonic goodies – mostly as they’ve celebrated three decades of the little blue guy. Now though it’s time to focus on Sonic Frontiers.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Redout 2 Coming to Consoles, PC in 2022

The original Redout was a fantastic successor of sorts to Wipeout and even spawned a dogfighting shooter in Redout: Space Assault set in its universe to add some versatility to the franchise as a whole. In doing so, it showed that a lot of work had been done to make Redout standout from other futuristic racers in ways that weren’t done before. However, it also left the fanbase of the first game a bit thirsty for a new game.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Windjammers sequel coming to consoles and PC next year

Windjammers 2 is due out across consoles and PC next year, a sequel to the 1994 Neo Geo original. It's an arcade fantasy sports game that sees two players in head-to-head power disc throwing matches. The game has been developed by Dotemu, a French studio dedicated to retro games that...
TECHNOLOGY
thenerdstash.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Coming to Consoles and PC

The cult classic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is back! At The Game Awards 2021, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed and showcased the trailer to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, to be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. However, a release window is yet to be announced.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Crossfire X Is Coming To PC and Xbox Series Consoles This Spring

Crossfire X Is Coming To PC and Xbox Series Consoles This Spring. Today is the Game Awards which means a massive celebration of the gaming industry is on its way. Celebrating the creativity and hard work of all the developers who developed and published games in 2021. As is tradition with the Game Awards we have a wealth of new trailers and announcements to be excited for. The upcoming tactical FPS Crossfire X has been a question mark this year, as it was supposed to launch at the end of 2021. Luckily enough, we received an update and it appears the game will be in our hands very soon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Edge of Eternity comes to consoles February 2022

After three years of early access, Edge of Eternity officially launched on PC earlier this year. With the last several months spent fixing some launch woes along with optimization on other platforms, the long-awaited JRPG is finally coming to consoles next year. Edge of Eternity will release on PlayStation 4,...
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 Console Covers and New DualSense Controller Colors are Coming Soon - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will release PlayStation 5 console covers and new PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors in January 2022. The PS5 console covers will be available in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, while the PS5 DualSense wireless controller colors will be in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Dakar Desert Rally coming to consoles and PC in 2022

Desert Dakar Rally has been announced by Saber Interactive and is coming to consoles and PC next year. Featuring both singleplayer and online multiplayer, the racing game will hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) in 2022 with no solid release date confirmed as of yet.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League isn’t coming to past-gen consoles

Warner Bros. and Rocksteady Studios presented their latest trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League at The Game Awards on Thursday. The trailer featured a lengthy gameplay preview and a confirmed release date of sometime in 2022. Suicide Squad is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. There was no mention of it coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy