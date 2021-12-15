22-year-old dies in shooting on Burnetts Way in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in Suffolk Tuesday night.

Police said the call came in at 7:50 p.m. reporting a person had been shot in the 200 block of Burnetts Way.

The 22-year-old man, identified as Tre’von Antonyo Lewis of Suffolk, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of 8:30 p.m. multiple units were still on scene. Police said to expect a large law enforcement presence in the area for “several hours.”

The roadway was also shut down as of 8:30 p.m. The road reopened as of 10:50 p.m., but there was still a large police presence in the area.

Police didn’t release any information about a suspect or suspects.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

