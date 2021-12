Film geeks! This one is for you! A projectionist recently uploaded a video of his work in the projection booth threading a 70mm print of Paul Thomas Anderson's new film Licorice Pizza. The video was shot at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn and follows Yves (in POV) as he threads the giant 70mm film reels and prepares them for projection in the cinema. Yay! It's like watching those decadent cooking videos where they make the most incredible food. But with cinema! Ah… the lost art of threading film and running projectors. There are only a few cinemas left that still have film projectors, and even less that are now 70mm-compatible. But people like Yves help keep this art alive! I always like seeing how it all works + how to thread film properly.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO