ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year.

BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Chinese companies embark on a metaverse trademark race

Even though the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) warning on metaverse and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) in November, more than a thousand Chinese companies have submitted thousands of metaverse-related trademark applications. In a summit back in November, Gou Wenjun, the PBOC’s AML and Analysis Center Director, warned about the...
TECHNOLOGY
Seekingalpha.com

Week In Review: BeiGene Completes $3.5 Billion IPO On Shanghai STAR Board

BeiGene began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO. The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. BeiGene (BGNE; HK: 06160; SHA: 688235), a Beijing oncology company, began trading on the Shanghai STAR Board as the last step in its $3.5 billion IPO (see story). The company is now listed in the US, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The Shanghai offering was priced at a considerable premium to BeiGene's other listings (41% over the US and 34% above Hong Kong) and, not surprisingly, the China shares fell 17% on its first trading day. Also, investors expect BeiGene may give up its US listing. Like other US-listed China companies, BeiGene must open its books to US audits within three years or face delisting.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Beyond Meat to open its first R&D facility in Shanghai in 2022

Beyond Meat Inc. BYND, -5.14% said Monday that it will open its first research-and-development facility outside of the U.S. in Shanghai during the first half of 2022. The facility will focus on creating plant-based meat products for the Asia-Pacific customer. Beyond Meat entered the China market last year and has a manufacturing plant in Jiaxing. Beyond Meat stock fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading, and has fallen 44.6% for the year. The S&P 500 index.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Biotech Company#Yuan#Beijing#Chinese#Beigene Ltd
thewhiskeywash.com

The Macallan Debuts The Macallan Experience In Shanghai

The Macallan Experience, Shanghai, recently opened to the public at the Museum of Contemporary Art Shanghai. It is the largest consumer engagement experience yet for the brand and runs until Jan. 16, 2022. The Macallan Experience is an immersive and artistic exhibition exploring what’s said to be the origin and vision of this single malt whisky brand.
LIFESTYLE
Seeking Alpha

Six companies added to Nasdaq Biotech index

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY), Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST), C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. All the additions will be effective prior to market open on December 20. The index is reviewed and reconstituted annually in December. For this year’s reconstitution,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

OTB to Open Four Stores in Shanghai

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — OTB has big retail plans for China. In March, the Italian fashion group will open a major retail development project in Shanghai’s JC Plaza mall, located on Nanjing Road.More from WWDJil Sander Pre-Fall 2022Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022Marni RTW Spring 2022 The four street-front, two-floor stores will house labels Maison Margiela, Jil Sander, Marni and Amiri, and include exhibition spaces and interactive areas. In addition to the above brands, OTB, which has a minority stake in Los Angeles-based Amiri, controls the Diesel and Viktor & Rolf labels, as well as production arms Staff International and...
RETAIL
raleighnews.net

Chinese shares end lower Wednesday

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese shares end slightly lower Wednesday amid the release of November economic data, which pointed to resilience of the world's second largest economy despite downward pressures. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index went down 0.38 percent to close at 3,647.63 points while the Shenzhen Component Index...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
WISH-TV

Lilly to collaborate with Chinese company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) has inked a research collaboration and licensing agreement with Regor Therapeutics Group, which is co-located in China and Boston. Lilly says as part of the deal, the companies will work together to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies for metabolic disorders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beautypackaging.com

WWP Beauty Opens New Design Innovation Hubs in Paris and Shanghai

WWP Beauty, a full-service supplier to the global beauty industry, has announced the grand opening of its two newest Design Innovation Hub locations in Paris, France and Shanghai, China. “We are thrilled to launch the new Paris and Shanghai Design Innovation Hubs, that are aligned with our company’s global expansion...
WORLD
biospace.com

Now Trading in Shanghai, BeiGene Unveils Promising Phase III Results

BeiGene a $29 billion cancer specialist biotechnology firm focused on creating impactful and affordable medicines for patients globally, has raised $3.3 billion on Shanghai’s STAR market, making it the first company to trade its shares in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The company’s success in the West signifies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares end slightly lower as consumer stocks weigh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday, weighed down by consumer discretionary stocks, though gains in financial companies limited the losses. * The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 0.08% lower at 11,640.91 points. * Financial company LOLC Development Finance (LOLD.CM) and beer brewer and marketer...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russia's Melon Fashion Group picks banks for IPO - sources

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Russia's Melon Fashion Group has picked Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, Goldman Sachs and BofA to help organise its initial public offering (IPO) in 2022, two sources with knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters on Tuesday. Several Russian companies could hold IPOs next year, extending...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Society Pass stock soars 177% after being added to the Russell 2000 index

Shares of Society Pass Inc. , a Vietnamese e-commerce company with a Nasdaq listing, rose 177% on Monday, after the company was added to the Russell 2000 index. Society Pass went public in November in a deal that raised $26 million. The company calls itself an acquisitions-focused, e-commerce holding company, that focuses on helping customers create loyalty from customers and merchants. Chief Executive Dennis Nguyen said the IPO proceeds will be used to grow the business in Southeast Asia. The company's IPO documents include disclosures of several lawsuits against the company brought by former employees and one by venture capital firm SOSV, relating to its investment in Hottab, a POS app for small businesses. The company had a net loss of $8.4 million for the three months to end-Septeber, wider than the $1.6 million loss posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $83,534 from $11,629. Society Pass has also received several comment letters from the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its disclosures, according to the SEC's edgar page.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy