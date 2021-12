NVIDIA this morning has made an unexpected news drop with the announcement of a trio of new GeForce laptop GPUs. Joining the GeForce family next year will be a new RTX 2000 series configuration, the GeForce RTX 2050, as well as an update to the MX lineup with the addition of the GeForce MX550 and GeForce MX570. The combination of parts effectively provide a refresh to the low-end/entry-level segment of NVIDIA’s laptop product stack, overhauling these products in time for new laptops to be released next year.

